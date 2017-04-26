Washington Wizards: How To Adjust For Game 5 Against Atlanta Hawks

The Washington Wizards were on quite the road trip, losing their past two games in Atlanta as their Eastern Conference first-round series is now tied 2-2.

The Washington Wizards seem to have lost their sights on the Atlanta Hawks. Playing away at a rowdy city is always tough, but the way the Washington Wizards are losing is hard to overlook.

During the first two games the Wizards all-around executed well as a team and it seemed possible to sweep the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Although the Hawks looked lost at times, both games were pretty close throughout. The most recent losses from the Wizards on the other hand are troubling.

With a 19-22 record when playing away during the regular season, it should have been expected the Wizards would not fare well in Atlanta. However, just chocking two consecutive losses up “the Wizards just do not play well on the road” is inexcusable.

Let’s look at improvements the Washington Wizards must make to come away with a victory in Game 5 after falling to the Atlanta Hawks 111-101 during Game 4.

Otto Porter Jr. And Markieff Morris Have Gone Cold

After Game 1, it seems Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris have become a shell of themselves during this series. During Game 2m even though the Wizards would beat the Hawks, Morris and Porter combined for only seven points. That would not be the worst of it.

They shot a combined 3-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. Neither reached the 10-point mark during Game 3, but Morris played the worst of the two. Nearly fouling out and shooting 4-for-14 only grabbing six boards did not prove to be helpful.

During Game 4, the Wizards were outmatched in the paint, being outscored 44-30, which was actually an improvement over the 60-34 margin in Game 3.

This brings us to the Washington Wizards’ worst issue lately. The forwards can’t seem to box out or protect the rim. With Washington offering little to no resistance. the Atlanta Hawks are dominating the paint and it is why Atlanta is starting to dominate the series.

Both players need to step up and show more toughness, without the personal fouls or “double MMA.”

The Center Of It All

Marcin Gortat is a physical center and a veteran at his position, but he was once Dwight Howard‘s backup. Lately Howard has shown up and decided to remind everyone who came first. Opening the series, Gortat posted consecutive double-doubles as the Wizards won both games.

Combined in Games 3 and 4, however, Gortat shot 2-for-8 from the field, scoring four points, with 14 rebounds and only one block.

Even though Gortat is not necessary relied on for his offense, he just has not been involved enough. His effort is noted, but the team has played a hand in Gortat’s poor performance lately.

It became frustrating through the second half watching him reach over three Hawks’ defenders for a rebound.

If the Wizards wish to take some of the paint dominance away from the Atlanta Hawks, getting Gortat involved early is essential.

To Beat A 6-Foot Wall, Bring A 7-Foot Ladder

John Wall is a wonder to watch on the court; when it comes to driving to the rim, he looks how Derrick Rose may have if he never had bad knees. Without a doubt the Washington Wizards, would be lost without Wall.

For those who missed the last couple games, John Wall was the only one to keep the Wizards in Game 3 and same could be said for Game 4. Outside of Bradley Beal, Wall received zero offensive help from the rest of the starting lineup during Games 3 and 4.

Wall continues to pile it on with fast break points at any opportunity. He leads the postseason with 9.3 fast break points per game and is keeping the Wizards alive with high percentage looks, shooting 50 percent through four games.

There is only so much one player can do; at this point any team will effectively wear him down four to five games into a series if he is the only consistent offensive weapon so far.

Game 5 is Wednesday at 6 p.m. EDT at the Verizon Center in Washington.

