Washington Wizards Hope To Inspire Youth With We Are Dreamers Panel

Washington Wizards are hoping to inspire some local youth by hosting their annual “We are Dreamers” panel, featuring rookie Danuel House.

There’s an underlying tribal nature in sports.

People – casual fans, at least – decide to root for specific teams based on the color of their jerseys or the logos that are proudly stitched on the front.

It’s easy to get caught up into the action – the dunks, the 3-point shots and alley-oops.

But sports is more than just wins and losses, especially for those who are on the court.

Everyone on an NBA floor has a unique story. Some players grew up with a father who played in the league and others grew up with a single mother who did all she could to make sure her son has the opportunity to succeed.

So while not every little boy and girl will play professional basketball, the players’ stories – and really, the stories of everyone who prospered at some capacity – are inspiring to those in the stands or behind the television screen.

A sense of inspiration often causes initiative.

Seeing LeBron James soar through the air before throwing down a dunk makes some children want to do the same.

And hearing their stories will spark hope as well.

On Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m., the Washington Wizards are collaborating with PwC to host their annual “We are Dreamers” panel, which will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Through the panel, the Wizards and PwC want to inspire the children in attendance, hoping they will take charge of their lives, make good decisions and pursue an education, as noted in the team’s press release.

Christy Winters Scott, a local broadcaster, will lead the panel.

The Washington Wizards will have Danuel House, a rookie who’s recovering from injury, represent their organization. Sergeant Ruben Rosario of the Montgomery County Police Department and Marvin Washington, a risk assurance partner at PwC, will also be at the event.

House was undrafted in this past summer’s NBA Draft, signed an non-guaranteed contract with the Wizards and shined during summer league.

Through his breakthrough performances, House did enough to earn a partially-guaranteed deal with the organization, which essentially guaranteed him a spot through training camp.

Given that he wasn’t picked in the draft, House wasn’t expected to make an NBA roster, but managed to make his presence known despite the low odds. He earned a spot on the Wizards’ final roster and has stuck in the nation’s capital ever since.

House’s story, plus the stories of the other folks in attendance, will hopefully spark some desire in the hearts of the children who listen to him speak. House, like many others, is proof that belief and inspiration are key ingredients in fulfilling dreams.

This article originally appeared on