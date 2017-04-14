Washington Wizards: Dominant Play From Big Men Needed In Playoffs

With the matchup set for the Washington Wizards to meet the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason, the Wizards will need dominant play from big men to succeed through the series.

Without question, the Washington Wizards are surely a much different team since the first half of the regular season. This is a team that could not string together more than three consecutive wins through the middle of January.

The Wizards would soon turn the ship around with five winning streaks after the midway point of the season of at least three games or more.

The pinnacle of their success this year was during a seven-game win streak that included taking down the Boston Celtics and, coincidentally, wouldn’t you know it, the Atlanta Hawks.

It is clear cut where the strength of this team lies–the backcourt. John Wall is nothing short of phenomenal. Bradley Beal has proved capable of handling the workload in his absence and has excellent chemistry with Wall.

However, the Wizards should be mindful of what has brought them success and how it can carry over into the postseason. Production must come from players not named Wall or Beal.

Former Teammate Marcin Gortat Handling Dwight Howard

It is no question that Marcin Gortat will have his hands full when he takes on Dwight Howard in this series. Howard has been playing well through his 13th NBA season, in addition to it being his first with the Atlanta Hawks.

Father Time is surely catching up with Howard, as his playing time is at a career low of 29.7 minutes per game. While minutes have decreased, Howard has posted a career high field goal percentage of .633.

Meanwhile Gortat is having a career year at age 32 through his 10th NBA season. Playing at a career high 31.2 minutes per game, he is also at a career highs with a field goal percentage at .575 and an average of 10.4 rebounds per game.

This is not the first time the two big men have met, they are former teammates.

Gortat had his first taste of the playoffs back in 2008 for the Orlando Magic, coming off the bench behind Howard. This time they will be on opposing sides fighting to win a playoff series. Time is also running out for Howard to add a championship ring to his collection of accolades.

Markieff Morris Matching Up With Paul Millsap

Markieff Morris has played his role and position in Washington not quite as loud as Wall and Beal, but enough for the team to succeed. That is not to say that Morris is average, his numbers are all-around solid. He does his job playing with physicality and force.

This season he is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Playing excellently down low and operating well off pick and rolls, he continues to hustle and improve. At 6-foot-10 Markieff Morris has proven to hit the mid-range shot with precision.

This should come in handy when it comes to spacing the floor and freeing up room for Wall or Beal to drive.

Paul Millsap has been in excellent form this year as it seems to be the trend for the Hawks roster. On the year Millsap scored a career-high 18.1 points in 34 minutes per game.

The Washington Wizards absolutely need to contain Millsap, as he has shown through the year he can carry the team and will not shy away under pressure.

Without a doubt, Beal and Wall will certainly carry the offense, but the playoffs are much different than the regular season. All players will be required to step up and the Wizards bench will have to provide relief.

The Washington Wizards match up well against the Atlanta Hawks and will seek consistency from Gortat and Morris to be successful.

