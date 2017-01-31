Washington Wizards Are For Real, Even Without Depth

The Washington Wizards started slowly, but have been one of the best teams in the league since December. Can their starters propel them to playoff success?

I’m sure you have heard that the Washington Wizards are a strong bench away from being a threat in the Eastern Conference. This is true.

While the bench is finally starting to click, it’s still missing that one guy who can rattle off eight straight points, be a threat from three and set up teammates. Adding this sort of player to their bench would take this team to the next level.

But the fact is that that player might not be available to the Wizards right now. Sure they could make a trade.

But I, like every Wizards fan, is ready to see the team utilize draft picks in a draft as deep as the one coming up in June. And sure there are some free agents out there now. (I’d be interested in seeing what Lance Stephenson could do).

But a real game-changer like the one I described is already on a team, meaning the Wizards will just have to wait.

So if this article isn’t about adding to the bench or who to trade for/sign, then what is it about? The reason this team is a half-game out of fourth place in the conference with a mediocre bench is because of just how good the starting lineup is.

And I want to make sure you realize just how good.

First off, John Wall is the real deal. He’s one of three players this season averaging at least 20 points and 10 assists per game. He’s also second in the league in steals per game and he’s shooting career highs in field goal, free throw and effective field goal percentage.

Next you have Bradley Beal who is a terrific No. 2 option. During Washington’s hot streak, he’s really figured out how to play best with Wall, whether is be catching and shooting off screens, in transition and occasionally creating for himself.

He is one of just 16 guards this year to average at least 20 points per game and one of eight to do it while shooting at least 38 percent from deep.

OK, you knew about the backcourt, but what about everyone else? Otto Porter has continued being a hustle player on the glass. He is one of just 10 perimeter players in the league to average at least one offensive rebound and six total rebounds per game.

He is also currently leading the league in three-point percentage at 46.5 percent.

Markieff Morris has been very consistent all season (14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game). His toughness and skill in the post have been huge for a team that brought in a group of underwhelming bigs this offseason.

And Marcin Gortat — despite his usage numbers dropping from nearly 19 percent to just 14 percent — is one of just eight players to average at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, one block and shoot 50 percent from the floor.

While his stats and moves on the court aren’t jaw dropping, there’s no doubt he produces. And when there are centers in the conference such as Tristan Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas to match up with, Gortat is the type of player a contender needs.

So how well do these five play together? They see more time on the court than any other five-man rotation.

Per basketball-reference.com, as of Monday night the Wizards starters have played nearly 817 minutes together, with the closest other lineup being the Golden State Warriors’ starters at less than 508.

Yes, it’s a testament to how poorly the bench has played and how often the Warriors have been able to rest their starters or go to their “Death Lineup.” But seeing that much court time together can only be a good thing for their chemistry.

Among lineups with a minimum of 100 minutes played together, the Wizards are sixth in both net field goal percentage and net three-point field goal percentage. They are also second in net points to only the Warriors.

Behind their starting lineup, this team could really make some noise in the playoffs. Although they might not make it to the conference finals, they can definitely compete in a second-round match up against the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics or maybe even the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of course things could change should they bring in a real sixth man. But even if we have to wait for the draft, if this core can stay together and add just one more piece, the picture in the East could look different for the next few years.

