Washington Wizards: 5 takeaways from Game 3 against Boston Celtics

The Washington Wizards came away with an essential Game 3 win over the Boston Celtics,m 116-89.

The Washington Wizards once again put on an offensive clinic for the third game in a row against the Boston Celtics. Despite blowing early leads during Games 1 and 2, the Wizards finally held on through the finish. They handily controlled the entire game, outscoring the Celtics 39-17 in the first quarter and never trailing on the scoreboard. John Wall led the way and continues to make his mark leading this franchise.

However the bad blood continues to flow through both teams as the night was bombarded with technical fouls. Simply put, the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics seem to play like they hate each other.

It started when Kelly Oubre Jr. was on the receiving end of an offensive foul, then charged at Kelly Olynyk knocking him to the ground. From that point forward the attitude and physicality continued to boil as the Wizards outscored the Celtics in all four quarters.

Here are five takeaways from Game 3 as the Washington Wizards stay alive after trailing 0-2 in the series.

John Wall is becoming unstoppable

John Wall is becoming a creature of habit, that being on the verge of unstoppable. After Game 2, Wall became only the third player in playoff history with 40+ points and 10 assists against Boston. His numbers during the playoffs this year against the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics combined are a career high 29.6 points per game with 11.4 assists per game. Just during the first two games of the series against Boston, Wall averaged 30.0 points per game and 14.5 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.

While the Wizards and John Wall would lead the entire game other than the score being tied twice, he continues to lead by example. Although his numbers were modest compared to Game 2, Wall finished the night with 24 points and shot 7-for-19 from the field.

Despite how physical the Wizards have played during their run in the playoffs, his personal fouls have been kept to a minimum. Committing only one on the night and 17 total throughout the postseason, Wall is a model player. As long as he remains healthy the Wizards pose a serious threat against any opponent, especially on their home court.

Home improvement

After falling two games straight to start the series against the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards finally took to their home court. This was an upper hand that catapulted them through the regular season, winning 30 of 41 games at home. While the Celtics held that exact same record at home during the regular season; it is no surprise they found a way to avoid two embarrassing home losses to the Wizards on their home court.

The Wizards have found themselves behind two games in this series for the worst of reasons. They have not been able to hold on to their lead after the first quarter. During the first two games of the series, the Wizards had a +27 point differential during the 1st quarter and went -49 for the rest of the game. Their field goal percentage dropped by 19 percent and three-point field goal percentage saw a 28 percent decrease.

The upside is that the Washington Wizards are 4-0 at home during the post season, tied with only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The Wizards also hold the third-best point differential during the postseason with 46 and only led by — you guessed it — the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Key off the bench

The Washington Wizards played scrappy and physical small ball for the entire evening and the bench was key. Contributions from Bojan Bogdanovic and Brandon Jennings at times can get the crowd at its loudest. This is certainly exciting and a valuable asset to have coming from bench players.

On the night, Bojan Bogdanovic finished shooting 6-of-12 from the field that included a stellar 4-for-7 contribution from beyond the arc. Earning himself a double-double on the evening with 19 points and 10 rebounds was enough to finish only behind John Wall.

Bogdanovic found himself to be the on the forefront of the early effort to jump ahead of the Celtics. He would remain a factor throughout the game with 29 minutes played, well above his career average of 25.4 minutes per game.

Playing only eight minutes during Game 2 was possibly a difference-maker looking back after this performance in Game 3. Bojan Bogdanovic is finding himself quietly becoming a legitimate long range threat in this series when able to see decent minutes. During Game 1, he shot 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for 3 from long range in only 18 minutes played.

They win when he prospers

Marcin Gortat has proven this postseason that he is at the height of his career and is playing great basketball. He is a key component when it comes to the Wizards running like a well-oiled machine on both ends of the court.

After Game 3, Marcin Gortat has recorded his fifth double-double this postseason.

All of which resulted in a Wizards victory, and only one coming when playing on the road.

They will need to find him more success on the road to push deeper into the playoffs.

Capping off the night with 13 points, shooting 6-of-12 and grabbing a whopping 16 rebounds, he must improve his defense on Al Horford. Coming off a successful yet inconsequential night for the Wizards, Horford is hitting from long range with ease as he went 4-of-5 during Game 3. Out rebounding the Celtics 50-38 and beating them in blocks 5-2, the extra effort on defense went a long way in this victory for the Wizards.

This series will be won or lost in the trenches down low without a doubt, and the Wizards are turning it into an all out battle in the paint.

This is what you came for

The Wizards’ ability to win on the road will not be enough to carry them through the playoffs and to the Finals. Having only one win on the road as they head into Game 4 is not exactly great news, but getting their first win of the series overall does improve their odds.

In any case it truly seems like the Wizards blew the early momentum of the series not holding on to large leads on the road. The trip to their home court came just when they needed it, as the Wizards simply played harder in Game 3 than the Celtics did.

The Wizards led in assists 26-20, steals 7-4 and caused 16 Celtics turnovers. As a result of out rebounding, drawing fouls and causing turnovers the Wizards made the best of their additional possessions. The Wizards finished shooting 46.7 percent from the field (43-for-92) compared to the Celtics’ 35.1 percent (just 27-for-77 from the field).

Let’s Recap:

The Wizards are undefeated at home during the postseason

Marcin Gortat has a double-double in each Wizards victory

The Wizards led the Celtics in assists, steals, rebounds, blocks and just about every stat as a team in Game 3.

The Wizards can take control of the series with another win at home Sunday afternoon as John Wall seeks to tie the series.

