Washington Wizards: 3 Keys to Victory in Game 2

The Washington Wizards took the home-court advantage by winning Game 1 on April 16 over the Atlanta Hawks. Here are three keys to victory in Game 2.

The Washington Wizards did enough to get a 114-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks last Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Point guard John Wall was superb, setting a new playoff career-high with 32 points and 14 assists. Wall was efficient all-game long, shooting 12-of-24 from the floor (50 percent) to lead all scorers in the contest.

Wall and teammates Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris combined for 75 total points in a back and forth game. Morris had a number of monster dunks after some nice feeds on the break from John Wall.

Beal didn’t shoot great from three-point range (2-of-11, 18.2 percent) but the Wizards did enough as a team to get the victory.

Markieff Morris dropping the ????! pic.twitter.com/QyOnf2D8O5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

All five starters scored in double figures for the Wizards, overshadowing limited bench play. Center Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) as well.

Washington’s starters outscored the Hawks 99-72. The victory gives the Wizards some added focus going into Game 2, but they still have some adjustments to make.

3. Bigger minutes out of their forwards

The Washington Wizards got a big game out of Markieff Morris and they’ll need a lot more of those. Morris leads a group of versatile forwards for the Wizards. In Game 1, Morris put on a spectacular playoff performance.

Morris stepped up in a big way in Game 1. He was 8-for-19 from the floor with 21 points, including a few thunderous dunks. Morris and other forwards will need to step up in Game 2 with the Wizards thin on the interior.

Young forwards rookie Kelly Oubre Jr. and Otto Porter also gave the Wizards some big minutes. Porter scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Oubre Jr. had 11 points, two rebounds and two steals.

A few Wizards’ players are banged up heading into Game 2. Center Ian Mahinmi is out with a strained left calf. Center Jason Smith and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. missed practice Monday.

Smith played just 12 minutes against the Hawks. He left banged up after a collision during the game and never returned.

Despite his injury, Oubre has been one of the better defenders for the Wizards as of late. If he can stay healthy, he could find himself in the lineup in the game’s final minutes going forward.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. does what he does best: steal and slam. #WizHawks pic.twitter.com/hTMhyjy5DN — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) April 16, 2017

Mahinmi being out with injury hurts the Washington Wizards interior defense, but they have the bench to lessen the blow. However, the bench can’t allow the Hawks’ bench to have another big game.

If the Wizards want to make a deep playoff run, playing Beal for 39 minutes and Wall for 37 isn’t going to work.

2. Bench needs to step up

The Wizards’ bench needs to step it up. The Hawks’ bench outscored them 35-15 in Game 1. They were a big part of their 18-2 first quarter run which had the score at 29-25.

The Wizards should also look to use Bojan Bogdanovic with Morris and Porter more. Since so many players are banged up after a physical Game 1, the bench is another group that needs to play better together.

Bogdanovic is a capable scorer, but he needs the ball in his hands. He played roughly 13 minutes in Game 1, but with adjustments on the way, he’s sure to get more time Wednesday night. Bogdanovic was 2-for-8 with just four points and two rebounds in Game 1.

Expect Brandon Jennings to see extended time as well, as the Wizards will need to utilize small ball with their limited interior depth. He was 0-for-2 shooting, but did have five assists and three rebounds.

When Beal and Wall are off the floor, the bench needs to do better to manage leads. Oubre and Bogdanovic were the only reserves to score in Game 1. They’ll have to have a better performance in Game 2. The starters will need to do their best to stay out of foul trouble as well.

1. Starters must stay out of foul trouble

The Washington Wizards had 23-12 lead before Bradley Beal picked up his second foul in the first quarter. With Beal out, the Hawks ended the first quarter on a 18-2 run.

Luckily for the Wizards, they bounced back after a big third quarter from John Wall. Wall had 15 points and four assists as the Wizards put up a 38-point third quarter.

.@JohnWall drops a playoff career-high 32 points & dishes out 14 assists to lead @WashWizards over Atlanta in Game 1! ???? #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/G5EdTDq7kC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2017

After playing a physical Game 1, Atlanta should be expected to up the ante in Game 2. The Wizards need to come out on Wednesday night and focus on staying out of foul trouble.

They’re a very good team but without players like Bradley Beal or Marcin Gortat on the floor, things change in a hurry.

As a team that relies heavily on stars Bradley Beal and John Wall, the Wizards can’t afford to lose either of them in the early going. It’s a different story altogether for the bench if they go out with foul trouble.

Center Marcin Gortat did a good job containing Hawks center Dwight Howard in the paint in Game 1. The Hawks will surely look to get Howard going early in the game on Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards just need to play disciplined on defense. They sent Atlanta to the free-throw line 39 times on Sunday afternoon.

