Washington Wizards: 3 Keys To Clinching First-Round Series

The Washington Wizards got back in the win column Wednesday night with a victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Here are three keys for them to clinch the series in Game 6.

The Washington Wizards pulled out a much-needed victory over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, ending a two-game slump. In the 103-99 win, the Wizards showed a lot of poise, especially on the defensive end.

The Wizards earned eight steals and forced 11 turnovers. They held the Hawks to less than 100 points for the first time all series and it paid off for them in the end with a win.

Shooting guard Bradley Beal picked up where he left off in Game 4, scoring 27 points and registering five rebounds, three steals and three blocks in Game 5. He was, however, 1-of-9 from three-point land.

Beal was very active on the defensive end for Washington, who scored 20 fast-break points in the victory.

Forwards Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic had good games for the Washington Wizards as well. Porter had 17 points, making two three-pointers and going 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Bogdanovic broke out his mini-slump to score 14 points, his highest total all series, and also grabbed six rebounds. He’s one player who could see big minutes in Game 6 after center Jason Smith left Game 5 early with a bruised left calf.

Washington is 7-0 when leading in a series 3-2. However, they haven’t beaten Atlanta in a playoff series since the 1979 NBA Playoffs, when they won the Eastern Conference semifinals 4-3, losing their only meeting since then in the second round in 2015.

Here are three keys for the Washington Wizards to clinch their first-round series over the Hawks.

3. Play Mistake-Free

While it’s easier said than done, the Washington Wizards need to play mistake-free basketball in Game 6 to clinch the series.

The Wizards only had seven turnovers in Game 5 while converting 21 assists. It was the lowest number of turnovers for Washington in the series. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 turnovers per game against the Hawks.

It’s no secret the Wizards are like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when it comes to playing at home and on the road. Point guard John Wall scored 20 points and had 14 assists, his series-high set back in Game 1. He only committed four turnovers in Game 5, as well.

If Washington can keep the turnovers to a minimum, they will be able to clinch the series. However, they’re going to have to be prepared for a heavy dosage of Dennis Schroder, Paul Millsap, Taurean Prince and Dwight Howard.

Much like Game 3, the Washington Wizards should expect the Hawks to come out firing on all cylinders. The Hawks scored 38 points in the first quarter and 60 points in the paint for the game.

2. Turn Up The Defensive Intensity

The Washington Wizards are leading 3-2 in this series, but the emergence of point guard Dennis Schroder currently has them grasping at straws.

Scrhoder went off in Game 5 for a game-high 29 points, 11 assists and two steals. He shot 10-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the three-point line.

The Wizards did a good job of containing the Hawks starters and their bench outside of Schroder and Millsap. But in Game 6, they’ll need to be a lot more engaged on the defensive end. Schroder and Millsap combined for 50 points in Game 5.

Injuries and foul trouble, on the other hand, have slowed things down a bit for the Wizards in the rotation department. Center Marcin Gortat was faced with the tough task of guarding Millsap. Kelly Oubre Jr. also guarded Millsap some in the second half.

Markieff Morris played just 20 minutes as he was in foul trouble for most of the game.

It will be interesting to see if center Ian Mahinmi is available for Game 6 as Washington could really use him on defense and for rebounding. He is expected to return before the end of series. While Hawks’ starters outscored the Wizards 80-77, the bench outscored Atlanta 26-19.

1. Find Their Groove From Three-Point Land

The Washington Wizards are still trying to find their groove from the three-point line. Game 6 will be interesting as they haven’t shot the ball well from three all series (29.6 percent).

Bradley Beal shot 1-for-9 from three in Game 5 although he scored the first seven points for Washington. For the series, Beal is 12-of-50 (24 percent) from three.

He is well below his regular season average of 40.4 percent from three-point land, but the good thing is he shot well overall from the floor (11-of-22) in Game 5.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Otto Porter were able to pick up the slack for Beal from behind the arc. Bogdanovic and Porter made two three-pointers each in Washington’s victory last night.

.@RealDealBeal23‘s team-high 27 led us to a big win in front of the #DCFamily tonight. Let’s watch some highlights. ????????#WizHawks pic.twitter.com/daFwaNxhu3 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 27, 2017

They still haven’t been able to improve as a team from three, but the dip in percentage falls mostly on Beal. He’s averaging 2.9 three-pointers and 7.2 attempts per game, both career-highs.

Beal made up for his bad three-point shooting in other ways, particularly on defense, where he had three blocks and three steals. He’ll need to go into Game 6 with a lot more focus as the Wizards have a chance to clinch the series.

