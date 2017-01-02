Warriors vs Nuggets live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will look to pick up another win at home over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

With 2017 underway in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors enter the new year with the best record in the league. The team is starting to roll with Kevin Durant in the lineup and they’re even getting major contributions from role players off the bench. On Monday night, the Warriors will ring in the new year with a battle at home against the Denver Nuggets.

For those that want to watch the Warriors and Nuggets on Tuesday night, the game can be seen on TV on NBA League Pass and CSN Bay Arena. It can also be seen online via a live stream via the NBA League Pass app. That app will require a subscription for use of the product. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the game online, including TV info, live stream info and more. Details for Monday night are below.

Date: Monday, January 2, 2016

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: CSNBA, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

The Nuggets come into the game with a 14-19 record. While they have a losing record, the Nuggets are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With the amount of young talent on their roster, this is exactly where they want to be growing as a team with confidence.

The Warriors got the better of the Nuggets when they met in November. JaVale McGee played a key role off the bench in helping score points and grab rebounds in the win. With the Nuggets having talented big men, Golden State will need another good performance from theirs.

This is a game that can push the Warriors to being the first team with 30 wins on the season. Setting the pace for wins yet again and starting the new year off with a win is exactly what this franchise needs and something to keep the momentum going.

