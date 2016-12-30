Warriors vs Mavericks live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will look to pick up their 29th victory of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors have found their winnings ways once more. After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in heartbreaking fashion on Christmas Day, the Warriors bounced back with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. They will look to build a winning streak against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

For those that are interested in watching the Warriors and Mavericks on Friday night, the game can be seen on TV on CSNBA for all the local people and NBA League Pass for those that are out of market. The game can also be seen online via a live stream via the NBA League Pass app. The app will require a subscription for use. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Golden State and Dallas online, including TV info, live stream info and more. Details for Friday night are below.

Date: Friday, December 30, 2016

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: CSNBA, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

The Mavericks are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference at the moment. While they have an aging roster, it’s been hard for them to deal with injuries at just about every position on the roster.

They have gotten Deron Williams back and he has been really effective for them in picking up wins. They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Thursday night, which means they will probably be tired in a back-to-back situation.

The Warriors were able to extend their streak of not losing consecutive games to 119 with the win over Toronto and they proved they can shake off bad losses. If they can focus on not turning the ball over against Dallas, it will be a welcome sight in Oakland.

