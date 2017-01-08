Warriors vs Kings live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors need to bounce back from a tough loss when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors aren’t invincible when they take the floor. That much is known. What they are great at is bouncing back every time they lose a game. On Sunday night, the Warriors will have a golden opportunity ahead of them in the Golden 1 Center. They will take on the Sacramento Kings and have a chance to extend their streak of going without consecutive losses.

For anyone interested in viewing this game, it can be seen locally on CSN Bay Area. It can also be seen on NBA League Pass for those not in the bay area. Also, there will be a live stream available via Facebook Live to those in India as the league continues to reach to their fans globally. Those fans elsewhere can watch the game online via a live stream via the NBA League Pass app. Here’s all the information you need to know about watching the game online, including TV info, live stream info and more. Details for the Kings and Warriors are below.

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2017

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Sacramento, CA

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV Info: CSNBA, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

While the team tries to bounce back from blowing a 24-point lead to the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry has to like the way he’s playing right now. He dropped 40 points on Friday night, in what was a spectacular showing.

If he’s able to string together some of those ridiculous performances we’ve come to expect over the last couple of seasons, then the Warriors should be able to fix the little things and get things right against better opponents.

The Kings come into this game trying to hold onto their position in the playoff spot hunt. They will try to use DeMarcus Cousins to take advantage of the size advantage that they have down low against Golden State.

