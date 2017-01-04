Warriors vs Blazers live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will aim to blowout the Portland Trail Blazers at home again on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are once again the first team in the NBA to reach 30 wins. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to not lose ground in their fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. On Wednesday night, these two teams will meet in Oakland again.

If anyone is interested in watching this game, it can be seen on ESPN. There will also be a live stream option available via the WatchESPN app. A subscription will be necessary to view the game online. Here’s all the information you need will need for watching this Western Conference showdown online, including TV info, live stream info and more. Details for Wednesday night are below.

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The last time that these two teams met it was not pretty for Portland at all. Golden State defeated the Trail Blazers by 45 points at the Oracle Arena. Portland is trending down right now while Golden State wants to prove that they can hold onto big leads.

This is yet another opportunity for the Warriors to flex their muscles and dismantle a team that is struggling. Kevin Durant is playing his best basketball of the season currently and Stephen Curry could use a strong outing too.

With a win over Portland on Wednesday night, the Warriors will continue to keep distance between them and the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio once again is right on the heels of Golden State much like last year. It’s Curry taking on Damian Lillard and it should be yet another highlight battle in Oakland on Wednesday night.

