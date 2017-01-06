Warriors seek revenge over struggling Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-16) are set to play their second game against the Golden State Warriors (31-5), and Dub Nation is seeking revenge.

On December 10th, 2016 something strange happened in Memphis, Tennessee. The Warriors were in town for the first match with the Grizzlies of the 2016-2017 season. No problems for the Warriors right? They had won six straight against the under-matched Grizzlies, and would definitely extend the streak.

Wrong.

Marc Gasol and company made a statement with a 110-89 rout of the 2015 NBA Champs.

Why a repeat performance is unlikely

A lot has changed since December 10th. The Grizzlies have played 13 games. They have lost eight of them. I have never claimed to be good at math, but those numbers are not good. The Warriors, on the other hand, have played 12 games, winning 11. Essentially, you have a hot Warriors team and a Grizzlies team that is very much the opposite.

Why not Memphis?

Though the odds are not in our favor I do know one thing about the Grizzlies, they don’t make sense. Quite often, if the Grizzlies should win, they don’t. However, if they should lose then they win. There has been little consistency with this team so far, but I actually view that as a good thing. Memphis hasn’t yet reached their full potential as a team. But, considering they usually peak mid-season, this is okay.

Keys to a Dub against Dub Nation:

1. Don’t let Draymond beat you

Tonight, the Grizzlies play without JaMychal Green for the second straight game. He is perfectly equipped for handling players like Draymond Green and he has successfully limited players he guards all year. Memphis will need either Jarell Martin or Zach Randolph to fill in for J-Myke or Draymond will present problems.

2. CONTAIN the ‘Splash Bros’

This is a lot easier said than done, but it is necessary. Though unrealistic to completely shut down both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, containment is one step closer to an upset. In last month’s meeting, Curry had 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field. Klay Thompson only scored eight points also shooting 4-of-14.

3. Parsons needs to gain confidence

I, like many other Grizzlies fans, have been frustrated with Chandler Parsons’ performance this season. He starts the game with a made layup and then he doesn’t score again. I do, however, firmly believe once Chandler can have a little success, then the floodgates could open. It’s not like the guy lost his ability to shoot. He is just in need of confidence.

Hopefully Kendall Jenner gave him that in Los Angeles and we will see his breakout game tonight.

Will This Be Enough?

I would love to say if the Grizz can do this, they’ll emerge victorious. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. The Warriors still have Kevin Durant to go along with great role players such as Ian Clark and Shaun Livingston.

Tonight would be a huge win and confidence booster for a struggling squad, but I’m not sure if it will be our night. After seeing what Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell did to us from beyond-the-arc, I’m scared to think about what Steph and Klay could do.

The Warriors are out for revenge and Memphis better bring the A-Game – or it could get ugly. The good news is that these Memphis Grizzlies pay little attention to logic or reason. They play every game with the mentality that #WeEnnis.

About The Game

Who: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

When: 9:30 PM – CT

Where: Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA

How To Watch: ESPN or Fox Sports Southeast

How To Listen: ESPN 92.9 – Memphis

Betting Odds: Warriors -14 ; Over/Under 216

