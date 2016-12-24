Warriors pass test against Detroit Pistons

The city of Detroit proved to be a challenge yet again for the Golden State Warriors, but they came out on top this time.

Golden State Warriors 119 Detroit Pistons 113

When the Golden State Warriors win as much as they do with ease, it’s hard to find interesting battles on the schedule that might prove to be a test for them. A road game against the Detroit Pistons was one of those tests people saw for them.

After getting routed in Detroit by the Pistons last season, Friday night proved to be as much of a test again for the Warriors. This time they were able to pass the test and show a lot about how tough this team really is.

Even though the Pistons present a lot of size and can slow the game down for their opposition, this thing had a breakneck pace from the very beginning. Both teams combined for 65 points in the first quarter and Golden State came out with a one-point lead after the first.

Having just come back to join the team after being back in the bay to see the birth of his child, Draymond Green helped set the tone passing the ball early. Green led the team in assists on the night and had one of those Green performances the team was accustomed to. He also led in rebounds, which is where this battle was won.

This was a game that was fought and won in the trenches. Impressively enough, the Warriors were able to out-rebound the much larger Pistons on the glass. JaVale McGee set the tone against Andre Drummond and company with an impressive 15 points off the bench to go with three rebounds.

With the game tied at 110 apiece late in the game, the Warriors went on a 9-3 run to put the game away thanks to a Green dunk and two huge baskets from Klay Thompson to put the game away. Kevin Durant chipped in a team-leading 32 and this was a great win the Warriors needed ahead of Sunday’s Christmas Day game with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

