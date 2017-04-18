Warriors’ Kevin Durant listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Blazers

Kevin Durant finished with a team-high 32 points in the Warriors’ Game 1 playoff win over the Blazers, but Golden State might have to find its offense elsewhere when the two clubs meet again on Wednesday.

Durant did not practice on Tuesday, and he’s listed as questionable to play against Portland in Game 2 with a left calf strain. Durant could be seen getting treatment for the injury on Sunday while sitting on the bench.

Steve Kerr broke the news to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, and also mentioned that reserve guard Shaun Livingston is questionable with a hand injury.

Steve Kerr updates injury status of Kevin Durant, questionable for Game 2 with a calf strain; "If he didn't practice, there's concern." pic.twitter.com/O0iqM6q6rz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2017

If Blazers fans think the potential loss of Durant for one or more games might help their team’s chances in this series, there’s plenty of evidence that points to the contrary.

Durant missed 19 games late in the season with a knee injury, but the Warriors were still able to win 14 straight before he returned for the last three games of the regular season. And in the Game 1 win over Portland, Draymond Green sparked a 15-2 run to start the fourth quarter, which effectively sealed the victory while both Durant and Stephen Curry were sitting on the bench.