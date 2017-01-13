Warriors holding strong in All-Star voting

The Golden State Warriors are holding strong in the latest All-Star results, trying to gain more separation from the league’s best payers in voting.

With just days left before voting for the All-Star Game in New Orleans, the Golden State Warriors are holding on. The latest results have come out and it’s starting to look pretty good for the Dubs. A year after having three All-Stars, the Warriors might repeat that except with two new ones.

Stephen Curry still leads Western Conference guards. He’s leading James Harden by 30 thousand votes and Russell Westbrook by just under 100 thousand votes. Curry led after the initial results came out and many questioned the validity of his candidacy. Since then, he’s won Player of the Week and looked like his MVP-self once again.

Kevin Durant is also in position to start in the All-Star game once again. He leads all Western frontcourt players by a significant margin. He’s been Golden State’s best player all year long, is a top three player in the league, and is one of the NBA’s few legitimate superstars.

Durant is first, but the Warriors are also holding onto the second spot. Zaza Pachulia is behind him and has a nearly 200 thousand vote lead over Kawhi Leonard. If the fan vote ended right now, Pachulia’s home country of Georgia would have enough to put him in the All-Star game.

Even though he’s in position to start, Pachulia’s votes don’t guarantee him a trip to New Orleans. The NBA has added a player and fan vote that account for 50 percent of the vote. No (serious) media member is going to vote for him, but he might get some player’s votes. Tony Allen showed that player’s are taking the vote as seriously as the fans do, by submitting an odd vote.

Draymond Green is fifth in front court voting. While he’s one of the best players in the entire league, his outbursts and controversies make him unappealing to the casual fan. He’s become a villain to the rest of the NBA.

Klay Thompson is fourth in the backcourt, but he’s not going to catch Curry, Harden, or Westbrook. He’s hundreds of thousands of votes behind them. It’s interesting to note that he’s in front of Chris Paul.

Both Green and Thompson have a chance to make it as reserves like last year. The West has a lot of great guards so Warriors’ fatigue and certain measures might have Thompson on the outside looking in. Green is certainly worthy with what he’s done on the defensive end of the floor this year.

LeBron James continues to lead all players with over a million votes. Curry is close and it’ll take a consistent effort for the two-time MVP to catch him and hold off the other two star guards. There are just a few days remaining so Warriors fans can’t let up now.

It looks like Golden State will have (at least) two starters, but they need to continue to vote. They can do so on Google or on social media by posting the player’s full name or social media handle and using the hashgtag #NBAVote.

