Warriors have chance to impress under bright lights in Brooklyn

The Golden State Warriors can continue to impress under the spotlight against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of two wins where they have beaten their opponent by a combined 75 points. On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will begin an Eastern Conference road trip when they play the Brooklyn Nets.

The crown jewel of this trip is the Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the game of the Nets always offers a rewarding experience for the team. While the Nets are fighting for the worst record in the league, playing in Brooklyn in front a vast audience nationally always presents the opportunities for teams to show off how good they are and build their star.

Now, the Warriors are already oozing with star power and big names on the roster but rolling to a win in Brooklyn like they have the last couple of games would continue to add a level of swagger and confidence as this team continues to move forward.

The Warriors are arguably playing their best stretch of basketball of the season. While they are not on their longest winning streak of the season, the Warriors have locked in on defense and held the Jazz to just 74 points in their latest outing.

Kenny Atkinson’s team is struggling but they have been able to upend some good teams at home this season, most notably the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors have to be expecting Brooklyn’s best and know that if they get one of those signature games from one of their superstars, they will be all the talk leading into their Christmas Day game against the Cavaliers. Playing in a big market has great opportunities that extend past the game and putting on a show is a must for Golden State.

