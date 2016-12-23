Warriors have chance at revenge game vs Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to get their revenge against the Detroit Pistons for last year’s blowout loss on the road.

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors didn’t lose much in the regular season. At 73-9, the Warriors finished with the best record in NBA history and had plenty of memorable wins in their pursuit of a record-breaking season.

However, they did lose nine games and there were some games that they just weren’t all that competitive. One of those strange games for Golden State last season came against the Detroit Pistons on the road.

As the Warriors rolled into Detroit at 37-3, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Golden State would roll over Detroit and add yet another win. Instead, the Pistons used their size to force the Warriors into playing an uncomfortable style and routed the team 113-95.

Friday night, Golden State has a chance to get a revenge win in over Detroit. While it’s not revenge in the sense that beating a Cleveland would be, it’s a good chance for the Warriors to get right against a team that gave them more than they could handle.

The Pistons’ style of play is something that contrasts with the Warriors like to do. Detroit plays with plenty of size on the floor and it gives a team like Golden State plenty of trouble. Stan Van Gundy likes to build a wall down low and he’s going to try to beat Golden State with muscle again.

The Warriors have never been afraid to get physical and are playing their best defense of the season. However, trying to take a team full of size down will present a big test for them and one they can really build off of. If they are able to bounce back this year on the road against Detroit and beat them it will really prove that they can match up with any style of play in the league. This is perhaps the most intriguing game of the road trip.

