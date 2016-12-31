Warriors continue to struggle with big leads

There’s been a concerning trend with the Golden State Warriors in their last three games.

The Golden State Warriors have won two games in a row and are off to a great start on their current set of games at home. With wins over the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks, Golden State is maintaining pace over the San Antonio Spurs.

While that’s all fine and dandy, there is some cause for concern over these last few games for Golden State. Now, it’s hard to try and find reasons to be concerned with the Warriors, considering the fact that they have won 29 of their first 34 games this season and continue to be completely dominant.

However, they aren’t invincible as has been evidenced and that means cleaning up on the little things. As shown in the NBA Finals last season and on Christmas Day, the Warriors have trouble holding onto big leads when they get them.

It culminated in a heartbreaking loss and then transferred over to their game against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors held a 25-point lead after the first quarter but Toronto fought back to make it a game and Golden State had to fend off a relentless pursuit.

Those are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and it should come as no shock to anyone that they won’t go away quietly in games. However, Golden State put that same theory to the test against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas came into the game tied for the worst record in the Western Conference and the Warriors got out to a 22-point lead after the third quarter. With the game seemingly in hand, the Warriors went cold in the fourth quarter and Dallas was able to cut the lead to single digits.

The Warriors would hold on for the win but it was the third straight game that they built up a big lead and watched it fall by the wayside. The Warriors have three more games at home before they hit the road again and it will provide them with another opportunity to work on holding onto leads and fixing this current vulnerability.

