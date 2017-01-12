Warriors’ Big Three combine for 72 as they defeat Detroit

The Golden State Warriors’ Big Three of Curry, Durant, and Thompson each had over 20 points as the Dubs cruised to a big victory over Detroit.

The Golden State Warriors don’t need a huge window to blow a game open. The Detroit Pistons were hanging with the Dubs until they slipped in the third quarter. The Warriors just needed a few minutes to break it open and they finished with a comfortable

Golden State attacked quickly. They outscored Detroit 41-19 in the third quarter. They had 11 assists in that quarter. Klay Thompson, who missed the last game with an illness, dropped 11 of his 23 points in the third.

The Warriors’ “Big Three” had a really balanced night. Thompson had 25 points on 10/15 shooting, Stephen Curry had 24 points on 9/17 shooting, and Kevin Durant had 25 points on 10/15 shooting. Curry got off to a hot start, Durant carried them in the middle, and Thompson ended the Pistons.

Draymond Green was also brilliant despite having a quiet scoring night. He had 9 rebounds and 13 assists. He also added 2 blocks tonight.

It was the long ball that lifted Golden State to victory. They were 15/29 (51.7 percent) from beyond the arc. All five players that connected from deep had at least 2 threes.

It was a team effort. The ball was hopping around and everyone was getting involved. Ian Clark had 14 big points, Shaun Livingston had 10 points, and JaVale McGee had 8 points. The team played with extreme confidence and their shooting numbers showed that.

It was Golden State’s final tune up before they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. While they shot and moved the ball well today (39 assists), there’s still a lot of work to do. They need to clean up their turnovers.

They gave the ball away 18 times today. Curry had 8 turnovers, which could have been worse considering the fact that he had 6 in the first quarter alone. The Pistons had 19 and they’re not the fast breaking team that will make Golden State pay.

The Warriors are going to want to clean that up against LeBron James and the Cavs. Curry will look to bounce back after a disappointing Christmas Day performance and continue his recent stretch of great play.

The Warriors are still figuring things out and, even when they play well, they aren’t completely there yet. They’re winning while playing below their potential. That bodes well for them in the long run. Hopefully, they more more strides on Monday.

