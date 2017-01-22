Warriors at Magic live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will battle the test of an early start when they take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors have faced every test thrown their way this week. On Sunday, they will face a unique challenge unlike one they are normally used to facing. The Warriors will take on the Orlando Magic in an early start that will begin at noon. That means it’s an early start for everyone on the west coast at 9:00 a.m. pacific standard time.

If anyone wants to get up early and watch this game, it can be seen on CSN Bay Area and NBA League Pass. There will also be a live stream option for the early risers available via the NBA League Pass app. That app of course requires a subscription for use of the stream. Here’s all the information about this morning game, including TV info and live stream info. Details are below for Sunday’s game.

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Start Time: 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Orlando, FL

Venue: Amway Center

TV Info: CSNBA, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

On Friday night, the Warriors impressed everyone once again as they dismantled the Houston Rockets on the road. They had to fight weather out of Houston just to be able to leave but the team feels ready for this morning game.

The Magic are trying to work through a strangely constructed roster in their first year under head coach Frank Vogel. They appear destined for yet another middling lottery pick and a trade seems like a wise move to balance the roster.

One of the keys to Golden State’s victory over the Rockets on Friday night, was thanks in part to surprise performances from young players off the bench. James Michael McAdoo had eight points in limited minutes, as did Patrick McCaw.

With this game being an early one and a road game, the Warriors might give their fresher legs a little more run in this one. Battling a morning start will be interesting to see how Golden State responds. It’s a new situation for them and they have to be ready to go on the road.

Kevin Durant continued to lead the way for Golden State with scoring in the win over the Rockets. Durant finished with 32 points and put yet another MVP-level performance together against one of the top teams in the league.

With Stephen Curry getting the starting nod over Russell Westbrook in the NBA All-Star Game, all eyes continue to be on the MVP point guard. Last season, Curry had a 50-point performance against the Magic that left everyone talking. A repeat performance would certainly be something.

