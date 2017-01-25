Warriors at Hornets live stream: Watch Golden State online

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will have a homecoming when he faces the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t lost back-to-back games in what feels like an eternity. That streak will once again be put to the test on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. After the Warriors lost to the Miami Heat on Monday night, they got a day to rest and get ready for the next one.

If anyone wants to watch the Warriors try and bounce back against the Hornets on Wednesday night, the game will air on ESPN. There will also be a live stream option for fans wanting to watch Stephen Curry battle Kemba Walker via the WatchESPN app. Here’s all the information you will need for watching that battle online, including start time and venue. Details for Golden State’s 46th game of the season are below.

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Charlotte, NC

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

After playing a grueling schedule, the Warriors just did not have enough in the tank to overcome the red hot Heat. They waited too long to finally get it going and another ridiculous night from Dion Waiters was just too much for them to handle.

It will be a special night just as it always is on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Anytime there is a homecoming for Curry, the crowd in attendance goes wild to see him play. His college, Davidson, picked up a huge victory with Curry in attendance. His high school, Charlotte Christian School, retired his jersey as well. It’s been quite the return home already for him.

With the San Antonio Spurs right on their heels in the Western Conference, this would be a big win for the Warriors against a quality Eastern Conference opponent. The Hornets have been up and down this year in a tight race in the East.

Zaza Pachulia will need to have a better night against the Hornets. The big man lost his composure against the Heat and ended up getting ejected. He also struggled when he was hit with open looks down low.

Nonetheless, finishing a road trip off with a win is what this team wants to hang their hat on. They have two big games coming up against Western Conference foes with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers on tap. Building some momentum and getting back on the winning side of things is the ideal outcome.

