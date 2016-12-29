Warriors 121 – Raptors 111: too steep

The Raptors went to Oracle Arena hoping for their signature win against a monster team. Sadly, the rules dictate you have to play all 48 minutes.

The Toronto Raptors dug themselves a massive hole early and climbing out proved too arduous an assignment. Although they “won” the game’s final three quarters by 15 points, a disastrous Q1 spelled defeat.

A tilted floor

The Golden State Warriors ran their ball movement offense to near-perfection in the game’s first 12 minutes. Their baskets were either long splashes by their deadly trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, or easy scores inside. By the time the smoke had cleared, the Warriors, who shot 72% in Q1, had a 25-point lead. Eight of their guys had at least one bucket, compared to two of ours, DeMar DeRozan and Terrence Ross.

The second quarter was a remarkable reversal of fortune. Kyle Lowry found his stroke, TRoss never got off the floor and score 12, and the Raptors carved the seemingly unassailable lead down to 5 points. But the Dubs found another gear, as great teams do, and outscored the Raps 14-2 in the quarter’s last 2:31.

Closing the gap

The third quarter was frustrating. TRoss had 19 points in the first half, yet didn’t get back on the floor until there were less than four minutes to play. What the H-E-double hockey sticks was Dwane Casey waiting for? The margin remained stuck at 17.

The final quarter was an eerie replay of the second. Toronto’s defense tightened considerably as they went super-small. Once again the margin was whittled down to five following a DeMarre Carroll layup with 3 minutes to play. Both he and TRoss had open looks for 3-balls a few seconds later, and neither connected. In fact, the Raptors were done. The only points they collected were a pair of free throws. The Warriors were not to be denied.

What did we learn?

The Raptors have shown themselves to be sluggish starters this season (and last), and Golden State took full advantage. One wonders whether the Pascal Siakam as starter concept has run its course. He played the game’s first 4+ minutes, then was replaced by Patrick Patterson, and didn’t return. I’m not suggesting our rookie is somehow responsible for the Q1 train wreck, but there’s not much value in playing an alleged starter so little.

There’s no time to lick wounds or even practice. The Raptors are at it again tonight in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on