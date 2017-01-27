Waiters, Ellington and White play central role in Miami Heat’s 5-game win streak

The surge of Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington, plus the addition of Okaro White, is central to the Miami Heat’s five-game win streak.

Miami is on a much-needed win streak and, not only that, their longest of the season at five. They finally figured out a lineup that has thrived in these past games. The emergence of several role players: Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington and Okaro White.

Dion Waiters

The return of Waiters from a groin injury that sidelined him for more than a month has given the Heat the backcourt they desperately needed. Ever since his return, Waiters and Dragic are both averaging over 15 points per game with four rebounds and four assists. They have been one of the main reasons why Miami is trending up.

Wayne Ellington

Ellington, a veteran sharpshooter, has finally found his footing behind the three-point line. Up until this point, he had been shooting three’s at a 33.5 percent rate, well below his 37 percent career average. However, during this five-game streak Ellington has made 14 of 36, or nearly 39 percent.

He’s taken at least seven three-pointers in four of the five games, and that spacing helps open up the lane for Waiters and Dragic to get the rim.

Okaro White

Okaro White spent the summer and training camp with the Heat before resuming his season with team’s D-League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce. His patience paid off when Miami signed him to a 10-day contract and was called up in crucial moments during this five-game winning stretch

White averaged only 16 minutes per game during that span but has made the most of it. He has hustled, especially defensively, and had a much-needed 10-point performance in a close win over the Brooklyn Nets.

His confidence and performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. Per Barry Jackson, of the Miami Herald:

“He’s a tough, tough kid,” Spoelstra said. “We like his DNA, the fabric that it brings. He’s not afraid of the moment. But he’s also trained with us. If he didn’t have that background of summer league, being here all summer, training camp and developing with us, I wouldn’t feel any kind of comfort level throwing him out there like that.”

With White’s recent play, Miami now has an impending decision to make. The Heat signed White to a second 10-day contract on Friday, but when that expires, the Heat will have to sign him for the balance of the season. Usually, that wouldn’t be a problem. However, Miami signed White thanks to the NBA granting the team a 16th roster spot. That spot goes away once Josh Richardson or Josh McRoberts return from injury.

If the Heat views White as a valuable role player or future asset, they’ll have to find a way to clear a roster spot for him.

