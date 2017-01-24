W2W4: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, January 23rd

The Denver Nuggets just dropped another heart-breaker, this time to the Timberwolves. Now they head back home to take on the Utah Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets lost Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in heart-breaking fashion. Even with the loss, this was still a solid game for the Nuggets young core. It’s just that the team couldn’t hold on for the final moments of the game.

The game was ultimately decided in the fourth quarter, as both teams entered the final 12 minutes of action tied at 84 points apiece. Unfortunately for Denver fans though, it was the Timberwolves who prevailed.

The Nuggets were led in scoring by Gary Harris, who tallied 22 points while shooting 9/13 from the field and 2/4 from beyond the arc. This was Harris’ first bout of action after an ankle injury caused him to miss three games. The team was led in rebounds by Nikola Jokic with 8 boards, and Will Barton with 6 dimes.

Next up for the Nuggets is a home game on Tuesday night, against Gordon Hayward and the Utah Jazz. This game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 PM Mountain Time.

After taking the loss against the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will need to win this game against the Jazz if they want further secure their playoff spot. If not, then a win by the Trail Blazers would push Denver to the outside looking in. With that in mind, here are a few things you should look for if the Nuggets want to win this game:

Start Jokic, Harris and Murray

Before we start let me say that at the time of me writing this, it is currently unknown if Emmanuel Mudiay will be able to play in this game. However, if the Denver Nuggets want to start this game off strong, then they’ll need to start Jamal Murray regardless of whether or not Mudiay can play. That’s not an attack on Mudiay, and it’s not some plea that Murray should be starting for the rest of the season. It’s simply what would be best for this game.

Everybody knows that Rudy Gobert is a phenomenal shot-blocker, which makes it very difficult to score against the Jazz inside. So, it would make sense to go into the game with a starting line-up that can spread the floor. That means starting Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets need to do whatever they can to make Gobert’s greatest strength a non-factor, and Murray showed everyone on Sunday night that he could do just that. Now, I realize that in that game failed to convert a single three-pointer, but he did shoot fantastically around the rim as well as from mid-range. That’s not exactly something you can say about an injured Mudiay (that’s not a knock against Mudiay, it’s just that lower back injuries can seriously affect shooting).

Regardless of Murray’s performance on Sunday, he still has the ability to shoot well from the three.

By mixing him into the starting line-up with Jokic, Harris and Danilo Gallinari, the Nuggets increase their shooting potential. That’s about all you can ask for when matching-up against an elite rim protector like Rudy Gobert.

In case you were wondering, this also means that I’m in favor of starting Darrell Arthur for this game. So, you can take my opinion in whichever way you deem fair.

Get Aggressive Against Hayward

I think it’s pretty safe to say that not much happens on the offensive side of the ball for the Jazz, without utilizing Gordon Hayward. So, it’s kind of a no-brainer that the Denver Nuggets should do everything possible to shut him down.

That means that their starting line-up will need to play aggressive on defense, which is something they haven’t really done over the past 5 games or so. That means closing out well whenever Hayward’s open on the perimeter, and possibly even doubling him on drives. It may also mean that the Nuggets should start Darrell Arthur for his slightly above-average defensive capabilities, as well as his floor spacing.

But they’ll need to do much more than that.

The trouble with playing against someone like Hayward, is that he’s not only a threat to score. He’s also a fantastic passer and he’s very aggressive off the boards for his position. So, Denver won’t need to be aggressive with their on-ball defense against Hayward. But they’ll also need to play close-knit, off-ball defense against his teammates.

If not, then it may be a very long night for the Nuggets.

