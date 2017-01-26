W2W4: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, January 26th

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. They’ll to keep that momentum going against Eric Bledsoe and the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets once again showed the rest of the NBA that they are worthy of a playoff spot. In what was another incredible performance by their offence -which seems to be common practice as of late- the Nuggets once again took down a top-five Western Conference team.

Only this time, it was against Gordon Hayward and the Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets were led in scoring and rebounding by Nikola Jokic, who tallied an impressive 23 points to go along with his solid 11 boards. He also dished out 6 assists, swiped away 2 steals and rejected 3 shots, all in only 35 minutes of action. However, the best part of Jokic’s night was not his box score… it was that we got to see a little bit of “Angry” Jokic again!

It wasn’t much, but what we got was nothing short of spectacular to watch. Especially on the defensive end. Jokic managed to everything necessary to get under Rudy Gobert’s skin, and it showed with Gobert picking up 4 fouls. He also turned the ball over four times.

Denver was led in assists by Jameer Nelson with 7.

Up next for the Denver Nuggets is a home game Thursday night against Eric Bledsoe and Phoenix Suns. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 PM Mountain Time.

This game will be the first of a two-game consecutive stretch between the Nuggets and Suns. Meaning that the very next game that either team plays, will once again be against each other. So, this will be a crucial game for Denver if they want to sweep the four-game season series between Phoenix. With that in mind, here a few things to watch for:

The More Minutes for Murray, the Better

As I’m pretty sure we all already know, Jameer Nelson isn’t exactly a fan-favorite amongst Denver Nuggets fans as of late. Yes, he had a great game against the Jazz Tuesday night. But fans regardless of what team- aren’t generally so quick to forgive. Many still want the Nuggets to move on from their veteran back-up (I am not one of those people), and focus their attention on developing Jamal Murray.

I would disagree with those people; however, it may actually be a good idea for the Denver Nuggets to start Murray in this game against the Suns.

It’s said that the best way to learn is through failure. Whether it be your own failure, or someone else’s, it doesn’t matter. Learning from your mistakes is the truest way to improve.

I’m not saying that I think that the Nuggets should be setting Murray up for failure, but it may be a good idea to let him play against a backcourt like Phoenix’s. The Eric Bledsoe-Devin Booker isn’t great, but they are pretty good. Good enough for Murray to learn, but not too good to embarrass or outplay him.

That said, I actually think that Nelson should get more playing time than Murray. It’s just that playing Murray against Phoenix’s first unit could be more beneficial than not.

Force Book Inside the Paint

Speaking of Phoenix’s backcourt, that’s exactly what the Denver Nuggets should be focusing on if they want to win this game. They need to put an emphasis on their perimeter defense against Devin Booker.

It’s well known that Booker is a serious threat from beyond the arc. He may not be on Steph Curry’s level (yet), but he’s still deadly. Deadly enough for the Nuggets to not want him to get into his groove.

Denver has to do whatever they can to force him inside, both on and off the ball. That means closing out on him every time Booker gets the ball on the perimeter, as well as getting incredibly aggressive whenever he doesn’t have possession of the ball. Now, that’s not to say that Booker is even that bad a scorer in the paint, but in a game of twos and threes… it’s always smarter to force twos.

If not, Denver may be in for a very long night at the hands of Devin Booker.

