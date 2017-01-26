Vince Carter: Top 10 Plays of his career

“Vinsanity,” “Half man, half amazing” or “Air Canada.” Whatever you choose. For the legend’s big 40th birthday, here’s his top 10 dunks of his career.

There aren’t enough cool nicknames in the world to illustrate how “fly” Vince Carter is. See what I did there?

He’s literally been flying through the air, preforming highlight plays since he was drafted in 1998. Vince Carter is a rare breed, and NBA fans are blessed to still be able to watch him lace up every night.

Let’s recapture some of the hottest VC dunks of all time.

(Editor’s note: I’m reviewing this while I’m wearing a Vince Carter jersey)

G.O.A.T on G.O.A.T Crime

Come on now, Vince! You didn’t have to do Timmy like that. VC is still on trial for murdering Tim Duncan. He will more than likely be charged with a double homicide for killing an innocent bystander as well— the rim.

The Reverse oop

I’ll never understand how in the world VC managed to throw this one down. How does someone make catching a lob under the goal, double-clutching and reverse-slamming look so effortless?

New Jersey: the real Lob City

With New Jersey inbounding the ball with 2.1 seconds left in OT, Vince caught the lob and flushed down the reverse slam. Just throw the ball up within three miles of the rim, and VC will go up and get it.

Wait, this isn’t a dunk?

Don’t be fooled. Vince Carter was known for his ferocious slams, but that wasn’t his only skill. VC is about as clutch as they come, and here he showed Toronto why to never be comfortable with a two-point lead. Surprise! VC can shoot behind the arc.

The assist to the glass

Are you kidding me? This play was so smooth and elegant, yet he finished with tenacity. Someone check on the rim and make sure it’s okay. That windmill was strong enough to provide electricity for all of Toronto.

Lob city? More like Lob Country

VC is really out here doing dunks kids practice on Nerf goals. Welcome to Vince Carter’s flight school. Fasten your seat belts and prepare for takeoff.

When Alonzo Mourning really retired

Not only did he bake Jason Williams, but he also rose up and put one of the league’s best shot blockers, Alonzo Mourning, on a poster. Alonzo made sure to note not to jump next time.

Air Canada ready for take-off

At this point, I’m wondering why defenders were still trying to jump with VC. How do you guard this? He drives baseline, takes off, double clutches and reverse finishes over a defender. It’s okay, my jaw dropped too.

Vintage Vinsanity

In Game 3 of a first-round matchup with the Spurs, Vince Carter, once again, shows that he possesses clutch gene. Down two, with 1.7 seconds left, VC had an answer. He caught the inbound in the corner and knocked down a double-clutch triple. Half man, Half amazing.

Not the only war the U.S. won

This is the play that describes Vince Carter the best. Whenever he steps on the court, he competes and plays with no fear. In this clip, VC steals the ball and dunks clean over 7’2″ Frederic Weis. This is truly one of the most iconic plays in basketball history.

