Vince Carter IS a Hall of Fame lock

Vince Carter. Vinsanity. Half-Man Half-Amazing. Air Canada. Whatever nickname you choose, would you also consider calling him “Hall of Famer?”

Now, help me out real quick, can you think of more than a handful of players more well-known and liked as much as Vince Carter? You have Lebron, who everyone loves to hate. Kobe and MJ are some of the greatest to play the game. Then you have Shaq and Tim Duncan. You want know what all those guys have in common? You guessed it, they are or will be Hall of Famers.

Now, that’s some good company to be in.

The Stats.

“When Tristan [Thompson] said I was their Michael Jordan…I didn’t know how to react when he said that to me.” -Vince Carter

If you look at the VC’s career stats, they don’t exactly eye-popping (18.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.4 apg). However, if you look deeper, his numbers are far more impressive. VC is one of only two players to average 20 points per game for 10 straight seasons between 1999-2000 and 2008-2009. Only one of two. Let that sink in. Who’s the other? None other than future Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant. Vince also ranks 24th all time in points scored. The rest of the top 25 are either already inducted into the Hall of Fame or are locks to be voted in when eligible.

The Legacy.

The legacy Vince will leave behind is immeasurable.

During his NBA career, Vince was known for his time with the Toronto Raptors. He became an icon throughout Canada because of his iconic dunks and knack for scoring the rock. VC single-handily put basketball on the map in a country full of hockey towns, something no other NBA player can claim. He inspired kids all across Canada to play basketball.

Cory Joseph, Anthony Bennett, Andrew Wiggins, Nik Stauskas and Tristan Thompson all credit Vince for their love of basketball. Vince even said, “When Tristan [Thompson] said I was their Michael Jordan…I didn’t know how to react when he said that to me. Like, I read it when he said it, but when he actually said it, oh man. Do I give you my heart? I don’t know, man.”

Vince Carter should be a lock for the Hall of Fame. Whether you remember him for his high-flying dunks, or the way he inspired kids to dream big, what matters is you remember him. In my book, Vince has done more than enough to garner plenty of votes when he becomes eligible. Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter has a nice ring to it, wouldn’t you say?

