Views from OKC: What team is going to come out tonight?

“A much tougher opponent is up next. The Bucks open 2017 by taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Milwaukee. Russell Westbrook is on a personal mission to force Oklahoma City to be good, and it’s worked out for him so far.”

I am so excited for this game. In all honesty, mostly because Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing basketball. The Greak Freak has become my favorite non-Thunder player in the league; his combination of length, athleticism, skills and age is electric. I’m afraid that he’s going to tear apart the Thunder tonight. Andre Roberson is the best bet to guard Giannis, but even Roberson will be giving up four inches in height. It’s going to be an interesting night.

“The proximity of the Blue training facilities and home games to the Thunder makes the D-League team an efficient option for assignments and reassignments (or “call-ups”) throughout the season. Thunder forward Josh Huestis has appeared in 10 games for the Blue this season.”

Sam Presti released a statement Sunday saying that Cameron Payne would be sent down to the OKC Blue for a small rehabilitation stint. If you follow Payne on Twitter, you’d know he has an idea when he’ll be back with the Thunder.

Jan 7th it's gone be Lit! ???? — Cameron Payne (@campayne) December 31, 2016

There’s no guarantees/word from the Thunder that the seventh is the plan, but I’m thinking the seventh is the plan. Payne is going to be huge for OKC once he gets back because the Thunder will have a legitimate backup point guard again (sorry Semaj Christon).

“So, great. He’s averaging some crazy numbers that if you filter and multiply just right are impressive. The question is: Does any of this matter to anybody other than some writer who 20 years from now will dredge the archives of Basketball Reference (shoutout to Basketball Reference) looking for some evergreen content on the topic of triple-doubles?”

Finally somebody outside of Oklahoma City gets it. Duncan Smith (who should be shouting out himself not Basketball Reference) was spot on with his analysis of Russell Westbrook on the Thunder. He’s right when he says OKC needs Russ’ rebounding in order to get into fastbreak opportunities. Mr. Smith even surmised that this may be the most impressive individual season in NBA history. That’s high praise from someone who isn’t invested in this team night in and night out.

