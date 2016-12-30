Views from OKC: Well…that wasn’t the best game to watch
Memphis manhandles Oklahoma City
“Russ kept the Thunder in this game for almost two full quarters, this was a one-possession game with 4:43 in the second quarter. Memphis played really solid on both ends of the court to end the second quarter and that’s when this game slipped away from OKC. Russ couldn’t beat the Grizzlies by himself on offense and the Grizzlies collectively kept him from getting his teammates involved. OKC ended the second quarter by missing their final 14 field goals and they didn’t score a single field goal in the final 6:53 of the second quarter.”
If watching the Thunder wasn’t my job I would have stopped watching the game at halftime. Yes Oklahoma City played awful, but all credit has to go to David Fitzdale and the incredible Memphis defense. Fitzdale utilized his corral of athletes to stop any sort of penetration down-low. With the inside game vanquished and Russ gone (more on that later) the Thunder had absolutely zero chance of winning last night.
Speaking of the Westbrook ejection…
“After picking up back-to-back technical fouls to earn an ejection midway through the third quarter of Thursday night’s 114-80 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook voiced frustration and said he was being officiated differently from other players.”
There’s a lot to dissect with this one. So we’re going to spend a couple paragraphs on it than call Views over for the sake of my own sanity.
-
Westbrook should have never been expelled. If LeBron James is blatantly allowed to hang on the rim without getting a technical, saying a call is “bulls***” doesn’t merit a double-technical. Which leads me to the second point.
- Russ is right in saying he isn’t reffed the same. The reason why he leads the league in technicals is because he is frustrated by the lack of foul calls he gets. Look at what happened in the Atlanta game. When superstars are even remotely touched, they get the call. But not Westbrook. I’m not saying superstars should be prioritized, but it happens. And Russ is arguably the most important superstar for the NBA regular season.
- Russ, you gotta keep your cool man. Through 33 games the future MVP already has 10 technicals. Six more and he gets a one-game suspension, followed by a subsequent suspension for each technical. We saw last night what happens when he leaves the floor, and it’s not pretty.