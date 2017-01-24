Views from OKC: Two GOATs hit game winners last night

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“The Thunder’s fireball point guard hurdled up the floor into a waiting, perfectly-set Steven Adams screen. That much-desired space opened at the three-point line, but Westbrook took a hesitation dribble, froze the help defender and then rose up for a 20-foot jumper that splashed through the net with 1.4 seconds remaining. A last second Utah heave fell short and the Thunder emerged victorious against its Northwest Division rivals, 97-95.”

Where has this been all season? Part of the reason why Russell Westbrook was 0-7 the last two seasons in shots with 5 seconds left was that he always took contested three-pointers. Last night he didn’t. And it shockingly worked! Maybe this is a sign of Russ maturing. Maybe he realizes a Steven Adams screen is actually helpful.

“The Thunder have been focused on building through the draft and making shrewd trades to acquire young assets that can be future building blocks. Now with $106 million in salaries because of the Russell Westbrook renegotiation and rookie extensions for Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo, management’s philosophy will be tested in retaining the franchise’s own free agents.”

Ahhhh this is depressing. Basketball analysts around the world keep reiterating that the Thunder need one more piece to be contenders. The problem is OKC doesn’t have the space to keep everyone AND add a complimentary piece. Option #2 is trading Enes Kanter because of his large salary, but Kanter has proven to be an important piece to the second unit. Decisions decisions decions…

Views from Twitter

Dion Waiters is hilarious pic.twitter.com/4NLs447SrK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2017

This is so beautiful/depressing/exciting/euphoric/lovely/nostalgic/sad. I miss Dion Waiters so much. But I’m so happy he is on a team that he can take the last shot. In case you live under a rock, Dion did this last night.

He is such a fantastic human being. And apparently Russ thinks so as well.

Russell Westbrook liked that Dion Waiters game winner ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gSTAkAH2bl — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) January 24, 2017

If there’s one thing I want from 2017 it’s for the pettiness to never stop.

