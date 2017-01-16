Views from OKC: Thunder win but Adams goes down

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings on the road, 122-118. Behind the 20th triple-double on the season by Russell Westbrook (36-11-10, 4 steals, 7 TOs), the Thunder got back in the win column and moved 8 games over .500 once again. The game, which is the 2nd of 6 consecutive road games and the first of a back-to-back (Clippers are tomorrow), was an up-and-down affair.”

Wow that one got way too close for comfort. There was no reason for the Thunder to let Sacramento back in the game, but they did. They fouled two three-point shooters, gave up an offensive rebound off a free throw-all things that should never happen let alone in the last couple minutes. Hopefully Steven Adams can come back, because they have no other above-average post defenders.

Follow Thunderous Intentions on Facebook and Twitter

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“After beating the Bulls, Donovan said he wanted Steven Adams and Enes Kanter to play like point guards. At 7-foot and 6-foot-11, respectively, Adams and Kanter aren’t going to be whizzing around like Westbrook or Chris Paul, but both are being utilized as creators in the Thunder’s offense.”

I am completely aware that Adams may be out with an injury. In fact I wrote about it. But I think it’s important to look at the Stache Brothers when they play together. When playoff time comes, don’t be surprised if Enes Kanter replaces Domantas Sabonis in the starting lineup. The duo just plays off each other so well, and their height could cause problems for small-ball lineups.

Rain Drop

Drop Top

Curry doesn't deserve a starting AS spot Russell Westbrook #NBAVote #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/GUEfbGvJfg — ThunderousIntentions (@thunderousint) January 13, 2017

Tomorrow is the last day you can vote to send The Brodie to the All-Star Game. Let's do this. RT to vote. Russell Westbrook. #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/4q7HKYNPhe — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 15, 2017

Do your civic duty people. Russell Westbrook deserves to start over Stephen Curry. End of story. But in order to ensure that, we need to vote vote vote as much as possible today.

This article originally appeared on