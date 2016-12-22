Views from OKC: Thunder win, Alex Abrines shines

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

“The fourth quarter wasn’t the only time the OKC bench shined, they were amazing throughout the entire night. THEY WERE A +61 while putting up 52 points, which is well above their season average of 35.6. They were led in scoring by Enes Kanter (14), Joffrey Lauvergne (10) and Alex Abrines (18). Yes, you saw that correctly, 18 from Abrines. He had a career night and played with a confidence that I haven’t seen out of the Spanish youngster. He went 5 – 11 from 3 and even had a nice take to the rim for an and-1.”

Christmas came early Wednesday night. Abrines’ 18-point barrage was easily the highlight of the season for me, as I’ve been touting the rookie since the preseason. I pray that he uses this performance as a catapult into greater things. The Spaniard sharpshooter has always has the ability for nights like this, but he just needed a game to see the shots go down. Friday will be huge for Abrines.

More Alex Abrines talk

Russell Westbrook on Alex Abrines' five 3-pointer night: pic.twitter.com/tkqHeFbUdt — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) December 22, 2016

Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes. The thing that’s so funny with this team is that they have genuinely adopted Abrines as their little brother. Who cares if he’s 23, the kid looks like he’s 12 with a beard. I mean look how hyped they get on this play???

Abrines gets the And-1. The bench loves it. https://t.co/7pQYeK6pKJ — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 22, 2016

When Abrines was riding the bench for a few games, he still would always be the first guy to congratulate his teammates when they came off the court. You can tell he’s a great teammate, and the guys are taking to him, especially Kanter and Adams. I. Love. Alex. Abrines.

“The thrill of watching Abrines flourish is less about Abrines himself, and more about the skill set he brings to the table. I couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if Billy Donovan and that supervillain hairline of his could manage to pull off some kind of sorcery like transferring Abrines’s shooting ability into the mind, soul, and body of Andre Roberson.”

Did you really think Abrines wouldn’t dominate all of Views today? If you know me you’re not surprised. Kevin O’Connor said he was going to look at the Other Guys on the Thunde, but it ended up in a bunch of Abrines talk. And I was fine with that. He’s right about Abrines’ defense, but it’s gotten better since the start of the season. The Spaniard Sharpshooter just needs to keep getting consistent minutes.

