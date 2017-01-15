Views from OKC: Thunder travel from Minneapolis to Sacramento

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“The Thunder (24-17) saw their three-game winning streak end in a sea of lousy shooting and even worse ball-handling in a loss at Minnesota on Friday night. The performance took such considerable glow off Westbrook’s 19th triple-double of the season that the NBA’s most-prolific triple-double performer since the ABA merger told reporters his achievement ‘don’t mean (expletive).’”

This headline could go two ways. For one, in the first matchup against the Kings Oklahoma City laid a fat egg. They also barelty showed up in their last game against Timberwolves. Even though this game is against the Kings, it is huge for the Thunder to come out with a win. They are in the midst of a truly awful stretch of games; Minnesota and Sacramento are supposed to be the easiest wins of January. They can’t afford to lose both games.

Follow Thunderous Intentions on Facebook and Twitter

“Though Sabonis is hitting 36.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, he’s made one of his last 19 since a 4-for-6 night at Boston on Dec. 23. And he’s not just having less success from long range. He’s taking fewer chances. In his first 34 games, Sabonis shot 2.4 3-pointers per game. In the past seven, he’s putting up 1.1.”

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

I am so thankful for this change in Sabonis/the coaching staff’s philosophy. We don’t want the Serge Ibaka-syndrome to effect Domas’ game. The rookie was a post scorer in college but he almost exclusively became a stretch four to start his NBA career-that’s not the best way to develop Sabonis’ skills. The 20-year old can be the focal point of the Thunder’s offense in the future because his basketball IQ is just so big for a rook. Good job for the shift Billy.

“As of the completion of the Minnesota game on Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder head into the second half of the season with a 24-17 record. Russell Westbrook is still averaging a statistical triple-double at 30.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.5 assists. To date, he has 19 triple-doubles, which is the most in a season since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976.”

24-17 isn’t a bad record. In fact, the Thunder are on pace to top the wins projected by Vegas at the start of the season. Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubling has become normal at this point, which is honestly incredible to type…and believe. He is incredible, but if OKC wants to truly make a jump they absolutely have to stop relying on Russ as much.

This article originally appeared on