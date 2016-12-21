Views from OKC: Thunder Play Pelicans, NBA apologizes

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“In four games without Victor Oladipo, the Thunder is allowing 9.2 more points per 100 possessions than it’s scoring. That -9.2 net rating is the third-worst in the NBA over the past four games.”

This is starting to worry me. Oladipo is still out with a right wrist injury, and he has yet to practice with the team. He participates in shootarounds, but he has yet to dribble or take a shot with his right hand. At some point we’re going to need to see progress or questions of surgery are going to pop up. With that being said, the Pelicans aren’t very good. My prediction: Russ goes off and the Thunder win 110-104.

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“With 7.2 seconds remaining, the report stated: ‘Sefolosha (ATL) makes contact with Westbrook’s (OKC) body that affects his drive to the basket and shot attempt’…With 2.3 seconds remaining, the report stated: ‘Bazemore (ATL) makes contact with Westbrook’s (OKC) arm that affects his jump shot attempt.’”

Thanks NBA. Admitting the refs didn’t call fouls ON OF YOUR SUPERSTARS doesn’t take the pain of Monday’s loss away. In fact it makes it worse. I hate the fact that superstars get more calls, but when Russ is fouled so clearly you HAVE to make the call. What’s done is done, just make the call(s) next time please.

“The National Basketball Association’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement includes a special provision that grandfathers Houston’s James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook into the windfall of super-max contract extensions available to several star players this summer, league sources told The Vertical.”

Westbrook’s extension could be worth up to five years and $219 million. That scares me. When Russ’ athleticism starts to dwindle, his play is going to decrease significantly. The Thunder would be paying a 34-year old over $40 million a year, and I’m not sure OKC can contend if Russ doesn’t change his style of play. Hopefully he takes a hometeam discount.

This article originally appeared on