Views from OKC: Thunder learning to live without Enes Kanter

“It’s likely the Thunder will now have to full embrace their defensive identity more than ever, considering the Thunder’s offensive rating is +6.6 points better with the Turkish big man on the floor. However he is still a weakness defensively, and Oklahoma City is +6.0 points better when he sits on the bench. His time with the bench unit does contribute to that, however.”

I tend to think that the Thunder are going to be alright without Kanter. Sure they may lose a couple games they wouldn’t have, but remember what happened when Victor Oladipo got hurt? Everyone else stepped up in his absence. OKC is young, and these kids are hungry; they aren’t going to stop fighting because of a minor setback. As the great rapper Quavo would say: “Minor setback for a major comeback.”

“The Thunder make sense in terms of using Anthony to fill the void left by Kevin Durant when he joined the Golden State Warriors over the offseason. It’s been a one-man show for most of the season, with Westbrook leading the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals.”

No. No. No no no no no no no no. This is not happening. It makes zero sense for the future direction of the franchise. It makes zero sense for Carmelo Anthony and his wife Lala. The only way the Oklahoma City Thunder are apart of a Melo trade is if they are the third team and they are fleecing the other two into a free draft pick or asset or something. They aren’t getting Melo though.

Views from Twitter

This kid deserves to meet Russ just so he can teach him how to spell “Oklahoma.” But in all serious I would be surprised if Russ doesn’t secretly seek out this little guy. One thing you learn when closely following Westbrook is that he probably promotes 10% of the community service he does. That’s GOAT human being status right there.

I hope we see a Russell Westbrook + 4 Warios lineup at the NBA All-Star game pic.twitter.com/RgGfl2VvzN — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) January 28, 2017

Part of me really wants to see this and part of me doesn’t. I’d love to see how Russ handles that situation. Does he ball hog the whole time? Does he just freeze out Kevin Durant? At the same time I don’t want Russ to explode in pure agony. The lesson here? KD ruins everything.

