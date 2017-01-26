Views from OKC: Thunder grab one dub, time for another

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“Now that’s what the Oklahoma City Thunder are about to break the bank for. Big Kiwi Steven Adams, in just his second game back from a sideline stint dealing with concussion symptoms, came up with a huge double-double as the Thunder secured a second straight NBA road victory with a 114-105 win at the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday (NZT).”

THAT’S RIGHT I’M GONNA GIVE LOVE TO THE NEW ZEALAND MEDIA AFTER THAT PERFORMANCE BY THE BIG KIWI. Steven Adams was amazing in the Thunder win, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists. He absolutely shut down Anthony Davis in the first half. THIS was what I expect to see from the 23-year old night in and night out in a year or two.

Related Story: Five takeaways from Pelicans victory

“The Thunder have owned the Mavs over the years and a lot of that has to do with OKC being a younger and faster team that likes to push the pace, while Dallas is older and struggles to keep up for 48 minutes. Playing on the end of a back to back doesn’t help the Mavs here. I’ll take the Thunder in a comfortable victory.”

All signs point to this being an easy win for OKC. And I think that’s what is going to end up happening. Dallas has nobody who can even remotely contain Russell Westbrook. If Andre Roberson can shut down the likes of Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony he can handle Harrison Barnes. Plus Dallas is also coming off a back to back so they will not have that advantage.

Views from Twitter

Enes Kanter. VICIOUS to the rim. Thunder leads Pels 24-16 late Q1. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Mscl1HdKGJ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 26, 2017

I could care less about the dunk. It’s the “celebration” we need to dissect. Obviously it’s a fantastic dunk. But does he need to stand there like a confused puppy? We all know Enes Kanter isn’t necessarily the most athletic player on the Thunder, so he probably isn’t used to plays like that.

Domantas Sabonis will play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 25, 2017

Shoutout Domantas Sabonis. He got some love in my takeaways from last night’s game and deservedly so. Now that he’s playing with a group of his peers, I’d hope he plays with more reckless abandon.

This article originally appeared on