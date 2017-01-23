Views from OKC: Thunder basketball is back in our lives

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“Thunder players don’t tease Kanter about Salt Lake’s salty reception. But Payne called it ‘funny’ to think of any crowd of people hating Kanter, who in his time in Oklahoma City has proved a gregarious teammate and hilarious tweeter.”

I, like Cameron Payne, find it incredibly interesting that Utah hates Enes Kanter. It’s not like Kanter was ever a star in his 2+ seasons in Utah. He never said anything too bad about Utah to deserve constant booing almost two years since being traded. So I give mad props to Utah fans; that’s dedication to your craft folks.

Follow Thunderous Intentions on Twitter and Facebook

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“The NBA schedule is unforgiving, and because it’s hard to stay up on every player’s stats at all times, we created a tracker that will provide details on Westbrook’s trajectory toward a goal that hasn’t been recreated in 55 years.”

This. Is. Beautiful. Not only do you have multiple interactive graphs of Russell Westbrook’s stats/shot charts, you also get a quick link to the Thunder’s page on The Point After. THERE IS SO MUCH INFORMATION. Even if you aren’t a Russ fan, I highly suggest allotting an hour of your time to this page.

Views from Twitter

Just jumped on Instagram. Give me some time. Still figuring it out

I think this is my handle

stevenadams

(wouldn't of guessed it) — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) January 22, 2017

There’s a couple points I need to make about this. First, it appears that Steven Adams changed his Twitter profile picture and the new pic is oh so glorious. Second, Adams is only 23 yet he’s tweeting like a 45-year old-“Give me some time. Still figuring it out.” But most importantly, how in the heck did nobody claim @stevenadams in the past? Go give him a follow.

Oh wait, you say he’s active?

Still working out how to work the Instagram thing. Steven Adams in his own comments asking how to tag Nick Collison. pic.twitter.com/IvySkkjFhI — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 22, 2017

Hold on….to make an Instagram means you have to be on your phone. To be on your phone means you cannot have a concussion. To not have a concussion means you can play basketball right?

Billy Donovan said Steven Adams will travel with the team to Utah today. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 22, 2017

So he’s traveling with the team, but still no word on whether or not he will play. I like his chances.

This article originally appeared on