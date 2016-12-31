Views from OKC: New Years Eve brings one last Thunder game

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“Already playing without the injured Blake Griffin, the Clippers have also had to compete without point guard Chris Paul during four of their last five outings. After missing three straight games, he scored 21 points in a loss to New Orleans Tuesday. Paul then sat out the game against Houston for precautionary reasons.”

With Chris Paul sitting out last night, it is highly likely that the superstar point guard will be suiting up tonight against the Thunder. Blake Griffin is out with a knee injury so either way LA will be without one of their stars. On the other hand, the Thunder don’t have the best history this season against teams playing without their best player. Ultimately it depends on what version of the Thunder will come out tonight.

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“Flannery’s is mistaken when he says we don’t know what makes Russell Westbrook tick, and that he is inscrutable. He stated exactly what makes Westbrook tick and Russell himself has told us all we need to know to understand him. He believes in family, real friendships, his team, and winning. At an early age, when his dearest friend Khelcey Barr suddenly passed away, he learned that tomorrow is not guaranteed. To make every day count:”

Shoutout R.K. Anthony because he hit this piece on the nail. Everybody around the NBA acts like Russ is some crazy-man that is impossible to read; he’s the exact opposite. Westbrook always tells you how it is. Remember the “Thank you Kyrie” debacle? That’s as real of an answer as you would get from an NBA player, and that’s how he answers every question. Please read R.K.’s article for a much more thought out/well-reasoned piece.

“But not everyone fails in their endeavors. Some people actually stick with what they want to change and get to where they want to go. Sometimes seeing a beginning point like the first of the year is incentive enough to change what happened the previous year.”

Related Story: The case for Billy Donovan as Coach of the Year

I like these suggestions. A lot. Most of them are pretty simple, but they all make sense for the current situation of the team. Yes Alex Abrines definitely needs to get stronger. Yes Domantas Sabonis needs to become more aggressive. I’m going to throw my own in for Billy Donovan: keep doing you Billy.

This article originally appeared on