Views from OKC: HAPPY NEW YEAR THUNDER NATION

“The Thunder wasted no time in jumping on the undermanned Clippers as Oladipo led the charge in the first quarter, showing no signs of rust after a nine-game absence, as he knocked in a quick nine points as Oklahoma City took a 33-12 advantage.”

How perfect was it watching the Thunder ring in the New Year in dominant fashion? Who cares if it was against the depleted, playing on a back-to-back LA Clippers. We finally got to see the new and improved Thunder with their second-best player back, and it was wonderful. Russ had so much more space to work with Dipo on the court, hence the triple-double in one half. Amazing.

How about another ???? at Alex Abrines' long buzzer-beater to end first half? He scored 12 tonight. #ThunderUP and Happy New Year! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bSYsLoNC2U — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 1, 2017

If you thought I wasn’t going to include that Alex Abrines buzzer-beater at some point in this post you are crazy. And I’d be remiss to skip out on watching all of Russ’ highlights from the game. The Clippers had no answers for the revamped Thunder. Now can they keep playing like this with Dipo back? I guess we’ll find out in 2017…

