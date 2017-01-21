Views from OKC: Enjoying this wonderful mini-vacation

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“The Thunder currently have the seventh-best record in the West, and a first-round exit seems inevitable. If they hope to overcome mediocrity, they have to rely on internal development. Oklahoma City needs Victor Oladipo to become a star worthy of his big extension to avoid being stuck.”

Victor Oladipo is one of the big conundrums on the Thunder roster. He’s an asset; his newly-signed contract makes him expendable if Sam Presti wants to bring in a star. But at the same time, his contract could be seen as an overpay. Oladipo has looked like a side-piece and not a second star so far this season, and that’s worrisome.

“But first the team gets a stretch of four straight days without a game. After arriving at 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Thunder took a well-deserved day off to shake off the jet lag before assembling for practice today at the INTEGRIS Thunder Development Center. Although the team won’t get to play in front of its home fans until next week, this weekend will be a wonderful chance to regroup.”

These four days are so important for the players. In the last game against the Warriors (at least the first half), the Thunder played in the style I’ve been waiting for: regulated chaos. The defense gave up 56 points in the first half, but the double-digit turnovers were worth the additional points. OKC is filled with athletes even with the departure of [REDACTED] so there is no sense in forgetting the style that helped you take Golden State to seven games.

Daily Tweets

Steven Adams is back at Thunder practice today pic.twitter.com/zCOx33Cq9v — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) January 20, 2017

Oh God this is great news. Without Steven Adams the Thunder would have absolutely zero chance of beating the Jazz. Utah is at it’s best when Rudy Gobert is eating; the Big Kiwi is the only chance for OKC.

Anthony Morrow said he addressed the Pachulia play with his teammates, specifically about their lack of a reaction: pic.twitter.com/t8TqswrdGQ — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2017

Oh God this is also great news. I meannnnn the Thunder looked soft Wednesday night. The Warriors are soft, and OKC let a soft team make them look soft. That’s just not a good look around the rest of the league. Shoutout Mr. Morrow for addressing it.

