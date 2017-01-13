Views from OKC: Can the Thunder make it four in a row?

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“Russell Westbrook gets tired of discussing triple-doubles but there is no mistaking that the feat typically is a prime factor in an Oklahoma City victory. Westbrook takes aim at his 19th triple-double of the season and the Thunder’s fourth straight victory when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.”

Friday’s game marks the official halfway halfway point of the Thunder’s season; a win would put them at 25-16. OKC has dominated Minnesota this season, beating them by an average of 16 points in two games. The reason why Oklahoma City will make it to 25 wins tomorrow? Because Cameron Payne is playing, and they are 3-0 with him this season.

“Can Russell Westbrook average a triple-double for a full season? In 1961-62, Oscar Robertson became the only player in NBA history to achieve the feat when he posted 41 of his record 181 triple-doubles. Westbrook has a chance to match the Big O’s signature accomplishment. We’re tracking the Oklahoma City Thunder guard’s triple-double pursuit all season long.”

This is something I’m going to be keeping in touch with for the rest of the season. I believe in the eye test over analytics when debating basketball, but it’s impressive to me that something so improbable is now seen as being more likely than not. I was skeptical at the beginning of the season, but after Russell Westbrook had it through 20 games I knew it would happen.

Quite possibly the coolest piece of art of 2017

With Payne back, the second unit has almost become as fun to watch as the starters. You’ve got the unstoppable Enes Kanter down low, the Spaniard sharpshooter Alex Abrines and one of the best young leapers in the league in Jerami Grant. Nobody is over 25 years old; we need a name. Send suggestions to our Twitter and Facebook accounts and we’ll share the best ones!

