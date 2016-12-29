Views from OKC: Can the Thunder get a fifth straight win?

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

“But he participated in full-contact three-on-three at the end of Wednesday’s practice, as did guard Victor Oladipo, who’s missed the past eight games with a sprained right wrist. Oladipo also will sit out against the Grizzlies unless something ‘unforeseeable’ happens before the game, Donovan said. But both players appear to be closing in on returns.”

This is starting to get ridiculous. Victor Oladipo has been day-to-day for over two weeks now and Cameron Payne was supposed to be re-evaluated two weeks ago. Supposedly Payne was looked at, but there was never an official press release. IDK if the Thunder are trying to use this to their competitive advantage, but it is very annoying for us fans. As long as they keep winning, I guess I can’t complain.

“Fortunately, the Thunder roster is lined with young intelligent players and a handful of experienced players who can digest the right amounts of information at the right time. The next part, actually being able to implement that information in the game, is another impressive aspect of this growing, developing Thunder squad.”

Look, I understand that Nick Gallo is being paid by the Thunder to give them good press. But at the same time, Gallo is the most well-connected “journalist,” and he does a darn good job of providing insight for the casual fan. Yesterday he looked at the pick & roll combo with Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams and Domantas Sabonis. It’s the type of play I’ve been harping about the last few days…but I digress.

“Second, another statement: Nobody in the NBA right now — and maybe ever — is better at being petty than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. They are elite pettyists and partake often, which is remarkable because they are two of the biggest stars in the league. High-stakes pettiness is captivating.”

I’ve said it in here before, but I’m going to say it again. Anything Shea Serrano writes is a must-read. Yesterday he broke down who was more petty between LeBron and Russ, and I tell you what, it was a doozy. Personally I think Westbrook’s direct indirect shots at KD over the past few months win him that award, but that’s up for you to decide…

