Views from OKC: Cam Payne looks to reaffirm his status as the GOAT

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“Westbrook is coming off his 17th triple-double of the season in the Thunder’s 121-106 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Butler comes into Monday’s game against the Thunder after a 42-point performance Saturday at the United Center in the Bulls’ 123-118 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.”

I am excited for this game for a few reasons. 1) Jimmy Butler is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. 2) Russell Westbrook is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. 3) Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook are playing against each other…on national television. Something spectacular will happen.

Follow Thunderous Intentions on Twitter and Facebook

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“And a three-guard lineup creates the potential to force defenses to scramble when the ball is thrown into the post and pitched back out to players who can blow past a recovering defender. Forcing a defense to ‘close out to a 3-point shooter who can also put it down and create,’ Donovan said, would give the Thunder a different look offensively.”

If you read Views yesterday, you know I’m kinda excited for the return of Cam Payne. I mean just look at today’s title. This isn’t irrational though. Payne showed improvement from last season in only his first game. He was a 32.4% three-point shooter last year, but he didn’t look like it last night. Just look at that stroke (and the way he backs up before it even goes in):

That’s not a 32.4% shooter folks. He went 2-3 from deep Saturday, and 5-6 in his last game in the D-League. I’m giddy.

“The Thunder entered the season with a young roster and unclear expectations, but Russell Westbrook‘s heroics have propelled the team forward. Most teams either give up on the season or look for reinforcements by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and OKC could look to bolster its roster immediately.”

I love these articles. Not because they give actual insight, but because they find the five hottest names on the trade market at anytime. Sure it sounds nice to add Paul Millsap, but does it make sense for the future of the team? Heck no. Although I will say, I would like to see Wilson Chandler on this team. Chandler and Westbrook linked up on court after the game…c’mon conspiracy theorists you know what to do.

This article originally appeared on