Versatility on display when Thunder face Bucks (Jan 02, 2017)

MILWAUKEE — Two of the NBA’s most versatile talents will face off Monday night when Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center.

Westbrook has been a triple-double machine this season, recording a league best 16 while leading the Thunder with 30.9 points per game.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, has only recorded two this season, but is Milwaukee’s leader in scoring (23.8 points), rebounds (8.9), assists (5.9), blocks (2.0) and steals (2.0).

“I think he’s going to be a very, very prominent player,” Milwaukee rookie point guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “He already is one of the best players in the NBA. He’s leading this team every night and I think he deserves a lot of credit.”

Antetokounmpo totaled 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Saturday’s 116-96 rout of the Chicago Bulls. His supporting cast is starting to get noticed, as well.

Jabari Parker scored 27 Saturday while Brogdon record his first career triple-double in the same contest. Brogdon is fifth among first-year in scoring with 8.6 points per game, putting him into discussion for rookie of the year honors.

“He’s ahead of his years, man,” Milwaukee guard Jason Terry said. “They won’t talk about him in the rookie of the year conversation, but who else is there

“Joel Embiid has been in the league three years already. Malcolm is the true rookie and he deserves consideration, for sure.

The youthful Bucks will have their work ahead of them stopping Westbrook and Oklahoma City, which has won five of its last six games and is coming off a 114-80 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook needed just under 20 minutes to notch his latest triple-double. He accomplished the feat before halftime and finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Westbrook said. “My teammates did a great job of making it easier for me. My job is to keep the pace high and keep reading the game.”

Oklahoma City’s offense was bolstered by the return of Victor Oladipo, who was sidelined for the last nine games with a right wrist injury.

Oladipo is Oklahoma City’s second-leading scorer with 16 points per game and scored 15 on 4-of-9 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers in 29 minutes Saturday.

“I felt like in shootaround (on Saturday) he was back to himself shooting the basketball,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He wasn’t really wincing and it wasn’t a problem. It was great to see him come back and get his feet under him and play as well as he did tonight.”

Oklahoma City swept its two meetings with the Bucks last season and has won three in a row against Milwaukee overall.

Antetokounmpo and Westbrook each recorded a triple-double when the two teams last met in Milwaukee on March 6. Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Westbrook had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.