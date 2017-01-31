Van Gundy thinks Henry Ellenson’s offense is ready, defense improving

Henry Ellenson went from one of the most hyped rookies in the 2016 draft class to little talked about D-Leaguer for the Detroit Pistons. But don’t sleep on the rookie. According to Stan Van Gundy he’s progressing nicely.

We haven’t heard much about Detroit Pistons rookie Henry Ellenson in awhile, but he’s been doing really well in his time with the Grand Rapids Drive, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game.

Stan Van Gundy has been impressed with Ellenson since draft day, but feels he is NBA ready offensively and getting closer on the defensive end.

Via Detroit Free Press:

“Offensively, he’s pretty skilled,” Van Gundy said at the Equinox Sports Club. “If he were out there every night now, I think he can play NBA offense right now, at 19 (years old).” Henry’s offense is gonna be there,” Van Gundy said. “I really believe that. I think the guy is a really, really talented offensive guy. I have great confidence in his work ethic that he’ll work at it and get better. No problem there.” Defense is where the improvement must come for Ellenson. And he must get stronger. Van Gundy envisions Ellenson as a guy who can play center and power forward, much like Jon Leuer. “He’s definitely made progress,” Van Gundy said. “There’s no question that he works at it hard. He’s definitely gotten better. It will also help him with his lateral quickness and everything else, which is an issue with him. I look at him as a guy that, down the road, sort of like Jon, can get stronger and be a (power forward/center) kind of guy. He can be that stretch-five. But he’s got to be stronger to guard those guys. He got to be able to move his feet on pick-and-rolls.”

Ellenson will never be the best athlete on the floor, but I think he can be a heck of a player in the NBA, as I’ve said many times before.

Unfortunately for Ellenson, he’s behind a stacked group of forwards so consistent playing time isn’t likely this season, not unless the Pistons fall way out of the playoff race.

It’s good that Van Gundy thinks Ellenson is progressing. Unlike many coaches in the NBA, Van Gundy tells it like it is, so if he thinks Ellenson is improving on defense, he is.

Still, it would be interesting to see how Ellenson would look in a defined role with consistent minutes with the Detroit Pistons.

