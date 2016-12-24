Valley of the Suns Christmas Spectacular Information!!

Good Evening Valley of the Suns fans!

We just wanted to offer you all a quick update of what we will be ofreeing over the next two days:

Even though the Phoenix Suns are not playing on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, we have TONS of information that we wanted to send your way to help you celebrate your Holidays with the Suns!

Beginning tomorrow morning, we will have FIVE special Christmas-themed posts, three on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas Day!

Look here on ValleyOftheSuns.com, check Facebook at Facebook.com/PhoenixSunsBlog, and Twitter at @ValleyOfTheSuns, and while you’re sitting down relaxing after your big celebratory meals, read our five special posts:

‘Twas the Night Before a Phoenix Suns Christmas

The Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day

History of the Suns on Christmas

Twelve Days of a Suns Christmas

Valley of the Suns Christmas Wishes

Just look for the Suns Cheerleaders in Santa Costumes and you’ll know that you’ve found the Special Valley of the Suns Christmas posts!

Merry Christmas and GO SUNS!

This article originally appeared on