Utah’s Gobert leaves game after getting hurt on 1st play

LOS ANGELES (AP) Utah center Rudy Gobert sprained his left knee in the series opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on the first play of the game.

Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Saturday night. Gobert was setting a screen when Mbah a Moute ran around him in pursuit of Gordon Hayward. After the players made contact, Gobert fell to the court clutching his left leg.

The fourth-year player from France had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on two people as he made his way to the locker room.

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in the regular season.