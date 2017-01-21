Utah Jazz Working on Joe Ingles’ Three-Point Contest Invite

The Utah Jazz have reportedly made inquiries to the NBA about an invite to the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night for Joe Ingles.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward may have been the driving force in Friday’s OT win over the Dallas Mavericks, but the team received important contributions from several players. Notable among them were the efforts of Joe Ingles, who scored 12 points and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals in the game.

His biggest moment came with 3:35 left in regulation. The Jazz were down by three points and in danger of letting the game slip away at the time when Ingles, as he has done throughout the season, hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game.

It was all in a day’s work for Slow-Mo Joe, who continues to lead the NBA in three-point percentage. However, Jazz fans would like to see the Aussie do his thing on a bigger stage. Namely the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. I, for one, am inclined to agree.

According to Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz feel the same way. Jones tweeted that the team has spoken to the league about securing an invite to the event for Jinglin’ Joe.

I've been told that the Jazz have spoken to the NBA in an effort to secure an invite to the 3-point shootout for Joe Ingles — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 21, 2017

Whether or not Ingles would be keen on accepting an invitation may be another matter (although I would expect the Jazz to have spoken with him before lobbying for the invite). Earlier this month, Ingles told ESPN that he was looking forward to the time off during the All-Star break.

“Family is number one now with the wife and the kids, and everything else is secondary,” said Ingles. “It’s been a big year for her giving up the netball for the time being and having the kids. The first five months has been pretty full-on. I just want to take her away and relax as a family.”

Nevertheless, the campaign to get Ingles, who has hit on 46.1 percent of his three-point attempts this season, to New Orleans is apparently in full effect.

