Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Keys to the Game

Coming into tonight’s game with a 3-0 record against the Los Angeles Lakers this season, the Utah Jazz have a chance to log their first ever regular season sweep over their long-time foe.

After suffering two straight losses as part of a brutal four games in five days stretch, the Utah Jazz will look to get back to their previous winning ways when they take the floor tonight. Given that their opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers, is currently in last place in the Western Conference, the Jazz should have a great chance to do just that.

Despite getting off to a fast 10-10 start, it’s been bad news for the Lakers ever since as they’ve won just six games out of their last 29 to fall to a dismal 16-33 record. While their youth movement showed signs of early promise, it’s quite evident that they’re still a few years away from truly coming together.

And the Jazz have taken clear advantage of LA’s woes as Utah is currently 3-0 against them on the season and will look to complete a regular season sweep against the Lakers for the first time in franchise history when they play tonight.

That would truly be a long overdue milestone if Utah is able to pull it off.

Given that the Lakers have struggled immensely this season and will be coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back to play on Utah’s home court, as long as the Jazz put together some semblance of a solid game, they shouldn’t have much of a problem notching the win and pulling off their first ever regular season sweep of the Lakers.

Key Match-up – Derrick Favors and Julius Randle

With the Lakers missing their second leading scorer in point guard D’Angelo Russell who is out with a knee injury, they’re definitely lacking some significant firepower. To make up for that, along with leaning on prolific reserves Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams, they’ll likely look to benefit from significant production from Julius Randle.

The third-year player out of Kentucky has shown flashes that make it look as if he’s truly going to be something special, but he’s also struggled to be a consistent threat. However, at 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and a solid assist average for a big man of 3.9 per game, he’s certainly been an important asset for this Lakers team.

Therefore, it will be up to Derrick Favors to contain the Lakers rising power forward. While Favors has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, he was one of the few Jazz players who showed up and had a good game in Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets as he finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting while going a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in the third quarter.

Derrick Favors had a season-high 18 points (8/11 fg) tonight in Denver. ????#UTAatDEN pic.twitter.com/TWYamdVCvu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2017

If the Jazz are to have success, not only in containing Randle but in the season in general moving forward, they’ll need a lot more performances like that one out of Favors. He’s been quiet all year and has struggled to find any sort of rhythm, especially with his mid-range jumper.

If he can get his consistency back and turn into a formidable low-post force and nightly double-double threat, he should easily be able to win the individual match-up in tonight’s game against Randle and thereafter push the Jazz to new heights if he can maintain it throughout the rest of the season.

Key Stat – Fast Break Points

Although fatigue undoubtedly played a large role in Utah’s most recent loss to the Nuggets, sloppy turnovers leading to easy points in transition for Denver were clearly one of the key contributing reasons for the loss.

And while the Lakers aren’t exactly an incredible scoring team at just 18th in the league in points per game and 21st in field goal percentage, they’re quite good at scoring in transition. They’re currently ninth in the league at 14.3 fast break points per game, just one spot below the Nuggets who managed to run Utah up and down the floor on Tuesday night for 15 fast break points of their own.

When a team like the Lakers squad that Utah will face tonight struggles to score under normal circumstances, the last thing you want to do is to give them easy looks. The Jazz will need to be careful to not turn the ball over and be disciplined at getting back on defense to prevent LA from building any sort of momentum off of their solid transition game.

Fortunately, while the Jazz aren’t much of a fast break team themselves, ranking second to last in the league with just 10.6 fast break points per game, they have done an exceptional job of preventing easy buckets as they rank second in the league in transition defensively, giving up just 11 fast break points per game.

However, Denver was clearly able to break through Utah’s transition wall to score more than the the team has typically allowed, so if the Jazz want to prevent an inferior team from beating them for a second straight time, they’ll need to get back to their typically staunch transition defense.

Key Performer – Gordon Hayward

I’m not quite sure who is in more need of a bounce-back game, Gordon Hayward or George Hill, but while both should be able to take advantage of their Lakers counterparts (especially Hill with D’Angelo Russell sidelined), I’m going to pin Hayward as the key performer largely because he has been the more reliable of the two of late.

And he certainly was the key performer the last time these two teams met as he finished with a game-high 31 points to help the Jazz earn a narrow 102-100 victory. While Luol Deng is often reputed as a solid defender, the Lakers don’t have much defensive prowess outside of him that they can use to stop Hayward.

In fact, the Lakers rank just 27th in the league in opponent points per game so defense definitely has not been one of their strong suits so far this season.

Therefore, the lackluster Lakers defense should create an environment that will be very conducive to Hayward shaking off his poor shooting performances from the past two games and putting up big numbers once again to lead the Jazz to victory.

Prediction – Jazz 110, Lakers 102

Although earlier in the week I pinned the Jazz as winners in blowout fashion, after Utah’s performances in their last two games I’m feeling a bit more hesitant about sticking with that original prediction.

Sure, they should be better rested for this contest, but it still seems like the blowout wins have been few and far between. Not to mention, all three games against the Lakers so far this season have been decided by seven or fewer points, with the latest victory coming by only two points thanks largely to a last-second three by Joe Ingles.

Therefore, while Utah is clearly superior than the Lakers and should be able to walk away with an easy win, I’m actually predicting this one to be a bit closer than some might expect, giving Utah just a 110-102 edge for the victory.

While it would be nice to see Utah win a bit more comfortably than that, especially with this game being broadcast nationally on TNT and on the same night that All-Star reserves are announced, as long as the Jazz can pull off the win it will be a welcome result considering how disappointing the last pair of games were.

