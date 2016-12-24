Utah Jazz: Trey Lyles Shines In Hard-Fought Loss to Raptors

Although the Utah Jazz dropped their third game in a row against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Trey Lyles had one of his best games of the season.

A lot can change over the course of a week. The Utah Jazz were riding high as theirs began, beating the Memphis Grizzlies on the road for their fourth straight win and 11th in the 13 games. They even looked to be regaining some semblance of a healthy roster.

That was Sunday — fast-forward to Friday night and the team has suddenly lost three straight contests following a 104-98 defeat at the hands of Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors. What’s more, Dante Exum has joined the scratch list and Rodney Hood is struggling to come back after “gastric distress” felled him earlier in the week.

However, not all of the developments this week have been negative. Although Utah came up short against the Raptors, second-year big man Trey Lyles had one of his best performances as a Jazzman in the game.

It was so good, in fact, that he nearly led the team to an unlikely victory.

With the Jazz on the ropes in the third quarter, Lyles came alive, almost single-handedly erasing an 11-point deficit. Following a scoreless first-half, he scored 12 points in the period, hitting three three-pointers along the way and giving Utah a 74-72 lead going into the fourth.

He was also the target of a flagrant foul from Raptors star DeMar DeRozan. Apparently, Lyles’ shooting was so scorching hot, DeRozan was left with no recourse but to take the 21-year-old out.

Lyles ultimately a finished the game with 19 points, hitting 4-of-6 from behind the arc and adding seven rebounds in 30 minutes of play. It was a far cry from the 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 25 percent shooting he had registered over the previous three contests.

.@TreyMambaLyles finished with 19 points (4/6 3pts), 7 rebounds and a sore lower back off the bench tonight.#TORatUTA pic.twitter.com/YgQaf6T9Jk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 24, 2016

As Derrick Favors continues to work his way back into game shape, Lyles’ ability to have an impact on games off the bench has been key for the Jazz.

With some luck, this will be a performance he can build upon as the Jazz attempt to stay afloat in the Western Conference.

